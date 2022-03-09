Celebrity News Kandi & the Gang Premieres To Lackluster Numbers!

Kandi Burruss’ spinoff show, Kandi & The Gang, premiered on March 6 to lackluster numbers, according to recently released Nielsen ratings.

The new Bravo show follows the ups and downs at the Old Lady Gang (OLG) restaurant, the Atlanta eatery the Real Housewives of Atlanta star owns and operates with her husband, Todd Tucker.

Only 491,000 viewers tuned in to the premiere episode, to watch the Georgia power couple fix up their Atlanta restaurant, OLG [Old Lady Gang]. The series premiere brought in a 0.12 in the P18-49 demographic.

The number pales in comparison to the premiere of Porsha Williams’ spinoff project, “Porsha’s Family Matters,” which debuted in November 2021. The first episode earned a .22 in the P18-49 demo. 869,000 viewers tuned in to watch the former RHOA star and her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, navigate their controversial engagement under the watchful eyes of Porsha’s family and friends.

Kandi & The Gang also brought in lower numbers than Kandi’s other spinoff shows, including The Kandi Factory, Kandi’s Wedding, and Kandi’s Ski Trip.

Kandi spoke to The Daily Beast ahead of the show’s premiere and revealed that it was her husband who came up with the idea to have cameras document their restaurant launch.

Kandi said—“Back when we were first planning to open a restaurant, Todd already had it in his mind that there needed to be a show about the restaurant. He was like, ‘My whole idea about doing this restaurant was to have a TV [crew] document this whole situation.’ So he pitched it to the production company, and they talked about it at Bravo. Nothing happened at first, and then it came back around a couple years later and they wanted to go ahead and move forward with it.”

Kandi confirmed that she was nervous about her putting her new business in the spotlight.

“I was kind of nervous about it. Of course, Todd and I care about our restaurant. We have so many people that come in and out of there every day. And you always worry, would something affect the brand negatively, you know? So yeah, there was definitely a fear,” she said.

“But at the same time, I think being honest about the troubles of the last year can probably help some people understand what’s going on because it’s been hard keeping employees,” Kandi added.

Kandi added that filming the new series was more laid back than filming RHOA, because “pushing buttons” is not the main focus on Kandi & The Gang.

Real Housewives of Potomac veteran, Karen Huger, will star in her own solo spinoff project, which is expected to premiere later this year.

Kandi & The Gang airs on Sundays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

