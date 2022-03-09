Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Jennie Nguyen’s Black Sidekick Accused Of Stealing Over $100k On The Job!

Bravo announced the termination of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Jennie Nguyen, on January 25, and the axed reality star took to Instagram Live days later, alongside a “black friend,” Michael Moore, to address her past offensive posts.

Jennie was fired over resurfaced controversial Facebook posts that depicted the Black Lives Matter movement in a derogatory manner.

Jennie’s friend has reportedly been accused of stealing $100k from a Las Vegas restaurant while awaiting his day in court for a separate theft case.

The reality star’s apology sidekick, Michael Moore, has been accused of stealing $100,073 while working as a manager at Sugar Factory, between August 30 and December 1, per a Las Vegas Review-Journal report.

Moore was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of theft over $100,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17.

Supervisors told police that Moore was the only person working every Monday when an armored vehicle would arrive to transport cash. Executives confirmed that $33k disappeared from the change safe during Moore’s three-month stint. They also told police that they had footage of Moore taking money out but never putting cash into the safe. The missing deposits totaled more than $66k.

The arrest record states that one supervisor told authorities that one he spoke to Moore and that he “was very calm, poised, and collected, which struck me as odd given the nature and substance of the conversation. He was calculated and composed as if he participated in similar conversations in the past.” The supervisor confirmed that Moore denied all allegations of wrongdoing, but added that he became suspicious after Moore purchased a pricey watch and a Land Range Rover.

Police officers added that Moore is currently waiting to stand trial in a “very similar case” after he was charged with 23 counts of theft. Moore was also ordered to pay $3,875 in restitution to Assurance Realty after being found guilty of providing nonsufficient checks or funds.

“I just want you to understand my point of view and where I come from, and what’s going on during that time. I mean it’s an old post on my account, it’s in 2020. I just want you to understand, during that time I had a team of people that were helping me. Whether they post it, I post it, it doesn’t really matter at this point. For me, it’s on my account, and I take full responsibility and accountability for what was posted,” Jennie said, during her January Livestream.

Jennie added, in part—“We need to understand, to support each other. And at this moment I understand the pain that you’re going through, I understand the suffering, I understand that the organization of Black Lives [Matter] meant for something.”

“I’m taking full responsibility for it. What matters is that I hurt people, I hurt my fans, I hurt the people that are out there supporting me, and I feel really, really, really awful for that. And I never want to put anyone. From, you know, I understand that Black people have suffered a lot and went through a lot and dealt with a lot, more than any race on this planet,” she said.

