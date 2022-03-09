Real Housewives of Potomac Jamal Bryant Hit By $66K Tax Bill!

The ex-husband of Real Housewives of Potomac star, Gizelle Bryant, Jamal Bryant, has been slapped with a federal lien after being accused of not paying $66,568.44 in taxes. Radar Online obtained documents that reveal that the IRS filed the lien on January 11. The address on the document is linked to the Atlanta address that Jamal used to register New Birth Movement LLC, in May 2021.

The government could begin seizing Jamal’s assets if he doesn’t produce the funds in a timely manner.

As previously reported—Jamal was slammed with a federal tax lien by the Internal Revenue Service in March 2021. Court documents revealed that the Bravo personality had racked up the debt over several years. Jamal was on the hook for money owed for the years 2008-2011, 2012, 2014-2016, and 2018. The figures ranged from $336.55 recorded in 2018 to $302,044.14 recorded for the year 2008. The multiple bills added up to a whopping $738,524.24. The lien was filed against a hometown Baltimore property owned by Jamal’s parents, John and Cecelia Bryant.

Jamal and Gizelle were married from 2002 to 2009 and share three daughters, 16-year-old Grace and 15-year-old twins Adore and Angel. The ex-couple rekindled their relationship in 2019 but broke it off in the summer of 2021.

“He lives in Atlanta. I live here in Maryland and we were going through a pandemic. And you just really can’t have a long-distance pandemic relationship. That just don’t work,” Gizelle said during an appearance on E! News’ Nightly Pop, at the time. “But we are still the best of friends, in each other’s lives, there’s no issues.”

Gizelle noted that “Jamal is family for life,” and added that she chose to dismiss the chatter about his alleged behavior outside their past reignited romance.

“I’ve known Jamal 25 years. People have had issues and commentary and things to say about him forever. I know who and what he is. I know what our relationship is. So it didn’t play a part [in our split],” she said. “We just couldn’t see each other. So it just didn’t make sense.”

Jamal serves as the senior pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. He preaches around the world and chronicled a trip to Jerusalem on social media, last year.

Jamal has expressed disdain for reality shows, but appeared on RHOP for a brief time in order to support his attempted reconciliation with Gizelle.

“I agreed to be on it, against my better judgement, against my wisdom, and even against my convictions,” Jamal wrote on Instagram, at the time. “I wholeheartedly regret participating. And I want you to know that I will NEVER be on the ‘Housewives of Potomac’ or anything in that franchise ever again. But I wanted you to know why. It has been a gross misrepresentation of my character, my ministry and my humanhood.”

