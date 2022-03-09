90 Day Fiance ’90 Day Fiance’ Ella Johnson CHEATED on Johnny…Are They Still Together?

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

’90 Day Fiance’ Ella Johnson CHEATED on Johnny…Are They Still Together?

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days star, Ella Johnson will admit to cheating on her long distance boyfriend, Johnny Chen, AllAboutTheTea.com can confirm.

How They Met

Ella met Johnny Chen on an international dating site, specifically for white women seeking to date Asian men. The couple had hopes of taking their romantic relationship to the next level by meeting face-to-face. However, due to the pandemic, Ella was unable to visit Johnny in China.

The Visa Process

So they began the process of getting Johnny’s VISA. Unfortunately his visa got denied and they were forced to rethink their meeting plans. This is where things took a turn for the worst in their long distance relationship. Ella ended up cheating on Johnny since she was feeling lonely.

Ella Tells Johnny She Cheated

During an upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance, Ella is seen speaking tearfully to her long distance boyfriend. In the clip, Ella cries to Johnny saying, “I need physical attention.” She revealed, “I called over a friend and talked and cuddled with him, and we ended up having sex.” Upon hearing the news, Johnny was understandably at Ella’s betrayal. He said, “It’s very hard to hear this!”

Ella went on to tell the cameras that she deeply regrets hurting Johnny with her infidelity. Ella, 29 continued, “You could see it on his face that he’s really upset. Like, I feel really bad now.” However, after the couple found out Johnny’s visa to the US was denied things took a turn for the worse. They had to change plans to meet in Dubai, however, Johnny’s family wasn’t too excited about the idea.

Are They Still Together

Despite Ella’s infidelity, the couple remain together, AllAboutTheTea.com can confirm. Ella updated fans on the status of their relationship on her Instagram. She captioned her latest post, ““It is February, it is the Chinese New Year, and I got to celebrate last night with Johnny and his parents.” She concludes, “Toasting to the new year. The year of the tiger, so hopefully it’ll be our year to shine.”

More evidence that the two are still together is that they follow each other on Instagram. Since Johnny is still in China and Ella in the US, it is clear they are still in a long distance relationship. Fans are even concluding that Ella and Johnny never met during this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs Sundays, at 8 p.m. ET, on TLC.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips