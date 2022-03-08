Celebrity News Wendy Williams Believes Sherri Shepherd STOLE Her Show and Wants BLOOD!

Wendy Williams Believes Sherri Shepherd Stole Her Show and Wants To Sue!

Sherri Shepherd is working to squelch the brewing drama between herself and Wendy Williams, but her effort is reportedly falling on deaf ears.

Sherri Shepherd announced that she would warmly welcome the popular chat show host on her new show as a guest, after she takes over “The Wendy Williams Show” time slot, later this year. Wendy is not on board with the peaceful transition, per a new Radar Online report. In fact, the only place Wendy wants to cross paths with Sherri is in a courtroom.

“Wendy is not the ‘pass the baton’ type of person. As far as she is concerned, Sherri went behind her back and stole her show. The fact that Sherri now wants Wendy to support her and give her blessing is as fake as it comes,” insiders told the outlet.

“Don’t worry Sherri, when Wendy is ready to tell her side of the story she will do so, and not sitting next to you on her old couch, but rather in court,” the sources added.

Wendy reportedly plans to take legal action after her talk show was shut down as a result of her prolonged absence, due to multiple health issues.

“Sherri can save her gratitude and prays for Wendy. What she did to a sick woman isn’t right and she knows it,” added a source close to Wendy. “But don’t count Wendy out. She has been down before and fought her way back. And when Wendy is back, she will remember what Sherri did.”

Sherri recently told Deadline that she was “so thankful” for the ailing talk show host.

“I’m so thankful to Wendy for letting me fill in for her and letting me fill the gap to support her as all the other co-hosts have also done,” she told the outlet.

“I’m thankful because if it wasn’t for Wendy the eyes wouldn’t have been on me,” The View alum added. “I’m so thankful to her. We’re all praying for her.”

Wendy is reportedly becoming friendlier with her ex, Kevin Hunter, while spending time in Florida with her son, Kevin Jr. She has purportedly been in communication with Hunter, who worked as her manager for over ten years.

As reported, Kevin Hunter filed a lawsuit accusing Debmar-Mercury, the producer-distributor of The Wendy Williams Show of unlawful termination. Hunter claims that the company’s decision to fire him was based on his marital status, according to documents.

Hunter states in the lawsuit that he had been involved alongside the production company since the show’s start in 2008. He alleges that he was “instrumental to the show’s success” because he “negotiated, produced, and planned most of the concepts and branding behind the show.”

“The termination message to Plaintiff made no reference to any performance related reason(s) or any decision(s) related to Plaintiff’s employment as an Executive Producer,” the docs read. “The termination of Plaintiff was based strictly upon Plaintiff’s marital status and his impending divorce to the Show’s host, ignoring all of the contributions that Plaintiff made to make the show a success.”

The show’s producers have not yet responded to the lawsuit.

