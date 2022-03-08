Sister Wives ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Demand Tamron Hall Host Tell-All’s After Clip Shows Her Savagely Dragging Kody Brown!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Demand Tamron Hall Host Tell-All’s After Clip Shows Her Savagely Dragging Kody Brown!

Sister Wives fans over on Reddit are demanding Tamron Hall return as host of the Tell-All specials after an old clip resurfaced.

An old clip of Tamron Hall resurfaced on Reddit and now fans want TLC to make a few changes to their Tell-Alls. In the clip Hall drags Kody for causing jealousy between his wives. Hall accuses Christine, 49 of being jealous of the other wives. However, Kody interrupts saying, “I don’t want you to take all the heat on this, I could be better.”

Hall then stopped him. “Well let her answer, we’ll get to you,” Tameron, 51 ended up adressing the other wives with a hard question. She asked, “Tell me when you felt that Christine was jealous of your relationship with Kody. Anybody.” After a moment of silence, Robyn replied to the host. “I ain’t doing that, sorry. That goes against girl code, sorry.”

The annoyed host them shot back. “This is called tell-all, not girl code and you chose, and I’m happy you did, to come out of the shadows. But you know Robyn as well as I do that people wonder about the dynamic. Even if they understand the spiritual calling of it, they wonder, ‘how does a guy have four wives?’ and there not be jealousy.” Fans noted recent hosts don’t have the same energy for the family like Hall did.

Press play to watch below.

Many Sister Wives fans rushed to the comment section to blame TLC for bringing new hosts who do not challenge or push the family to answer tough questions.

One Redditor wrote, “She was the best host, “another agreed while a third speculated: “Her ‘style’ is to challenge them on their B.S.” Another fan commented, “Tamron Hall could pull them out, loved the tell-all’s with her!

Another fan took a guess as to why Hall no longer hosts the Tell-All specials. “You could see Robyn seething. I bet she threw a fit and Tamron Hall is not allowed to host now. She was doing her best to call Robyn out,” Somebody else stated, “I feel like this specific host intentionally amps the family up with every question… and I love it.”

Kody Brown by now is used to getting tons of backlash from fans. Recently fans attacked him for being the reason Christine Brown left the family. The two announced their split in November 2021.

Do you feel Tamron Hall is a better Tell-All host, who holds Kody Brown’s feet to the fire? Sound off in the comments!

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Send Us Tips