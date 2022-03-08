Reality TV Shows Mama June: Road to Redemption Premiere Date and New Season Drama!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Mama June Shannon’s reality show, Mama June: Road to Redemption, will return later this year, and will document drama unfolding in June’s life as she navigates relationships and works to maintain her sobriety.

WeTv released a sneak peek preview of the upcoming season, where June promises to “stop lying and hiding” as she moves toward a healthier life.

“What I’m gonna tell you may piss off some people,” June says in the trailer. “There’s a lot that happened behind closed doors that a lot of people don’t know.”

“I’m just tired of lying and hiding…” the reality star adds.

The footage ends with June becoming emotional and dropping her head after members of the crew ask her—”You asked us to come today, what do you want to talk about?”

The show will feature June’s road to sobriety after a battle with serious dug addiction. The mother of four celebrated two years of sobriety in June 2021.

June and her boyfriend at the time, Geno Doak, were arrested on March 15, 2019, outside an Alabama gas station on charges of possession of crack cocaine. Geno was also slapped with a possession of drug paraphernalia charge and a third-degree domestic violence charge. The police were called to the location to settle a “domestic dispute” before the June and Geno were arrested. Cops found a glass pipe with white residue, needles, and a green pill inside their car.

Fans know that June’s daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efrid, 22, took over raising her youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, amid her raging addiction issues.

June relocated closer to her family in order to rebuild trust with her daughters while filming the upcoming season.

Alana, 16, previously spoke to ET about her complicated relationship with her mother.

“I feel like right now, we’re definitely working on us and trying to fix the relationship,” the teen said. “I don’t feel like it’s 110 percent fixed, but it’s definitely getting there, that’s for sure.”

June shared during the interview that the duo sees each other “every day.”

“We see a lot of each other during production, because we film five days a week, and so, I live probably 15 minutes from there now,” she added.

June and Alana appeared on “The Masked Singer” last season, but were the first contestants to be axed.

June, 42, has also made time for a new love interest. In January, she was spotted getting cozy with her new boyfriend, Justin Stroud, 34, as the pair hiked in the woods outside of Los Angeles.

Justin was reportedly arrested in February on a warrant, after violating his probation on drug and burglary charges. June took to Facebook to ask her followers for prayers, but later seemed to diss Justin when she shared a video referencing “narcissists.”

The brand new season of Mama June: Road to Redemption premieres in May.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Send Us Tips