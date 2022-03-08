Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Bravo Producers Turn Over Subpoenaed ‘RHOBH’ Footage Involving Erika Jayne!

Evolution Media, the production company behind the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has turned over documents and footage relating to Erika Jayne in compliance with a federal civil subpoena.

In January, Edelson PC, the law firm representing a group of orphans and widows who lost loved ones in a plane crash, informed a federal court judge that they had fired off subpoenas to NBCUniversal/Bravo. Lawyer, Jay Edelson, is representing the survivors in a class-action lawsuit filed against Tom Girardi and the Bravo star. The group alleges that Tom Girardi failed to pay them what they were owed from a $2 million settlement with Boeing.

Edelson recently revealed in a filed status report that Evolution had finally produced the requested material. The production company received the subpoena in October. The report noted that NBCUniversal had not yet fully provided all of the requested documents and footage.

The federal lawsuit is pending.

Last month, Erika doubled down on her claim that she doesn’t owe Tom Girardi’s alleged victims any money. The reality star’s lawyer filed a proof of claim in connection to her estranged husband’s involuntary bankruptcy case, in which Erika reiterated that she had nothing to do with the once famed attorney’s misdeeds.

Tom was forced into bankruptcy last year, shortly after Erika announced the couple’s impending divorce. Tom’s alleged victims have all made similar claims — that the attorney was awarded settlement funds after winning various lawsuits—but then made excuses to dodge turning over the funds.

The Bravo star continued to claim that she had no knowledge of the disbarred lawyer’s shady business practices in the recently filed court documents.

Erika Jayne’s reiterated claim of innocence came in the wake of a new lawsuit that alleges that she aided and abetted her ex’s alleged scams for her own personal gain.

Erika and her company, EJ Global, were recently hit by a lawsuit filed by Manuel H. Miller and Kathleen Bajgrowicz, a rep of Charles Osborne. Tom’s former law firm associate, David Lira, is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. The suit accuses Lira of elder abuse and all defendants of aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty. The suit also claims that Tom held back and misappropriated settlement funds.

Miller once teamed up with Tom to represent Bajgrowicz in a case against the NFL, with an agreement to split any attorney fees upon the settlement of the case. The current lawsuit claims that Tom held back and misappropriated the settlement funds. The suit alleges that Miller is owed $277k and Bajgrowicz is owed $1.1 million.

Miller claims that Lira and Erika both “knew that Girardi was operating a scheme that depended on him” breaching his fiduciary duty to his client.

“Defendants knew that Plaintiffs were fraud victims but did nothing to protect them and instead prioritized their own financial gain.”

The lawsuit is seeking to recover the $2.1 million in addition to punitive damages.

