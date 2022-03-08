Real Housewives of New York Bethenny Frankel Foundation Raises Over $35 Million For Ukrainian Refugees!

Real Housewives of New York alum, Bethenny Frankel, is doing her part to help Ukrainian refugees as the humanitarian crisis worsens for people trapped in Russia’s onslaught of the country.

Bethenny Frankel, 51, did a live interview with TMZ this week sharing details on how her foundation is helping Ukrainians displaced by the war with Russia. It is estimated that close to 4 million people will have to flee Ukraine.

Bethenny’s BStrong foundation has raised over $25 million worth of supplies and donations plus another 10 million in cash donations — and the number keeps rising.

“We have two massive warehouses one in Poland another in Hungary. These are two hubs so they will have all this aid which will be exceeding $25 million…So all the aid will be in these two warehouses and other orgs can come and pick up what they need. You need medical supplies we have it, wipes, food.” The former Real Housewives of New York star told the outlet.

Frankel noted that the 10 million cash would go towards refugee relocation, since the aim wasn’t to keep the Ukrainians in the camp. “The mission is refugee out, AID in. The 10 million we have raised in cash the majority of that will be for refugees so we have to get people out.” Frankel continued, “The onslaught of people in these places could debilitate them. It is not about keeping them there, or keep them happy there. Because while that is kind we have to get them out.”

Frankel’s 11-year-old daughter is also helping the crisis affecting the Ukrainians in her own special way. Bryn Hoppy is making artwork of the Ukraine flag to help contribute to the foundation. “Steve Cohen who owns the Mets, who is a world renown art collector purchased the first five. So tonight at around 5, I’m going to tell people how they can get the next ten art pieces.” Her mom shared.

The SkinnyGirl mogul added that Bryn had to balance school and making more art pieces since she loves art so much, “I’m taking her on a relief trip in a couple of weeks and I’m sure her school will see that as credit but we are going to Poland in a couple of weeks.”

Bethenny Frankel shared what was most inspiring for her throughout the process was how Americans came together to help. “Americans are amazing, this is extraordinary. we’ve never had a bigger relief effort than this.” Bethenny added it was Americans donating their hard earned cash that contributed to $10 million raised.

