Sister Wives Wild Theories Behind Robyn Brown’s Nanny Exposed!

When Kody and Christine’s daughter, Ysabel, wanted to visit, she was not allowed to do so — though Kody and Robyn allowed a nanny into their home. So fans are wondering what could be the reason for a nanny when one of the kids of the wives could help out.

When Kody and Robyn first met, she already had three kids from a previous marriage. After their spiritual union, the couple welcomed their first son together, Solomon Brown. Fans only began hearing of a nanny after their second child came into the world. Kody and Robyn welcomed their first daughter, Ariella Mae, together in 2016. All of the sister wives had come to rely on each other when it came to caring for the kids.

However, it seemed like Robyn was taking another route when it came to raising her children with Kody. She hired a nanny to help her take care of the kids instead of getting help from one of her many extended family members. Why are fans wondering about Robyn Brown’s need for a nanny? It’s because Robyn doesn’t go to work, so most of her time is spent at home or with Kody. Her three eldest kids are also self-sufficient so she doesn’t have to watch them 24/7.

Reddit users have come up with a few thoughts as to why Robyn Brown needed to hire a nanny for her youngest child. Since her elder kids could just babysit, fans are wondering why Robyn didn’t ask for their help. One fan said, “During the pandemic, I suspect the nanny was more for tutoring than childcare. Again, I think Robyn gets overwhelmed easily and is not very book smart, so I think homeschooling multiple kids would be stressful.” So maybe Robyn just couldn’t handle the stress?

Another Redditor insisted the mother of five had no need for a nanny. They wrote, “Help with what? With a husband and 3 kids? Can they not pick up after themselves? A nanny is employed for childcare. How can two parents who have two kids with resources of immediate and close extended family of over 30 people need to employ a nanny?” Another fan suggested Robyn needed a nanny because she wasn’t getting much help from her family. “I think she demanded a nanny because she didn’t have much help from the sister wives.” Sister Wives fans refused this saying Robyn never let Christine even help her with the kids.





Despite all the speculation, fans will never really know why Robyn and Kody need a nanny for their kids. Unless they reveal it in an episode of Sister Wives.

