‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Struggling Financially, Can’t Pay Her Expensive Rent!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne is reportedly having money issues and struggling to pay her pricey rent amid fraud and embezzlement charges.

As reported, Erika Jayne, 50, is being sued for “aiding and abetting” with respect to the financial wrongdoings of her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. Additionally, the lawyer representing orphans and widows screwed out of $2 million by Girardi are gearing up to refile a lawsuit against Erika Jayne in California.

A source close to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke with Life & Style magazine detailing her financial problems.

“She’s having to spend every penny she has to defend herself,” an insider told Life & Style magazine for their latest issue.

Despite a substantial downsize from the palatial 10,277-square-foot $8.2 million Pasadena mansion to a $1.5 million rental – the reality star has fallen behind on her rent payments.

“She’s fallen behind on rent and is terrified that she’ll end up on the street before this whole ordeal is over,” the insider told the outlet.

As reported, Erika Jayne’s and her company, EJ Global, have been sued by attorney Manuel H. Miller and his client Kathleen Bajgrowicz for Jayne’s role in alleged embezzlement by her estranged husband, the former lawyer Tom Girardi.

The suit alleges that, after Girardi and Miller represented Bajgrowicz in a case against the NFL involving the death of Bajgrowicz’s son, player Chuck Osborne, Girardi did not disburse the funds to Bajgrowicz or Miller. Jayne “knew about the scheme,” the $2.1 million suit claims, to allegedly use the money for “funding her notoriously lavish lifestyle.”

“Unknown to Plaintiffs, Girardi had already taken their money and breached his and the firm’s fiduciary duty to distribute the funds to Plaintiffs,” their case explained, adding that Erika was “intimately involved in Girardi & Keese’s business dealings.”

This new legal battle is making Erika feel, “desperate” and “afraid.”

During Season 11, Erika Jayne opened up about her depression and her decision to go on antidepressants.

“Like all of us, I’m busy all the time, and when I came home from New York, it was really silent. And then when I didn’t have anything to do, I was walking the halls of the house, and I couldn’t sleep, and I couldn’t shake it, and I couldn’t shake it…I was feeling this incredible…dread,” Jayne told the women.

“Every day I woke up and I dreaded waking up,” she added.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is scheduled to air Spring 2022.

