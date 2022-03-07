Real Housewives of Atlanta ‘RHOA’ Star, Marlo Hampton, Calls Kandi’s Daughter A ‘Test Tube Baby!’

According to MTO News, one of the main storylines for RHOA season 14 is Marlo’s beef with Kandi. According to one of the show’s insiders, Marlo made a nasty comment about Kandi’s 2-year-old daughter, Blaze. The insider told MTO, “Marlo is very reckless with her tongue. I heard that she [allegedly] called Blaze a ‘test-tube baby.” MTO can confirm that whatever Marlo said to Kandi made Kandi go ballistic on her co-star.

Kandi has always been open about her pregnancy with Blaze. The RHOA star and her husband had Blaze through surrogacy. Her egg was fertilized by Todd’s sperm in a medical facility and later implanted into their surrogate. Kandi shared that the procedure she underwent helped a lot of women. “I had a lot of people reach out to me after that and said that it helped them. And then, you know, it kind of normalized it for a lot of people who felt like it was something that they wanted to do but they felt scared to try it because of the judgment of others.”

Kandi gave a few hints about her beef with Marlo during the next season while on The Wendy Williams Show. In a March 2 interview with the Daily Beast, Kandi opened up about her beef with Marlo. “She was doing the most. We actually had a very, very bad moment this season where we bumped heads worse than we did back in Season 4 or 5. We’re in a better place right now, but when it happened, I didn’t know if we were going to come back. So it was a lot of great TV this season, let’s just say. I can’t wait for everybody to get a chance to see.”

There is no doubt that fans of the show are looking forward to the beef between the two housewives since Kandi is known for throwing shade and giving epic reads. Kandi and Marlo butted heads before over her words. During the RHOA season 4 reunion, Marlo had accused Kandi of being a sugar mama to her boyfriend at the time. Since filming has already wrapped, fans can expect the new season’s premiere date to be announced soon.

