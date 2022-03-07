Real Housewives of Miami Larsa Pippen LIED About Getting Butt Augmentation – See Before and After Pics!

Larsa Pippen denies getting butt augmentation during Real Housewives of Miami season 4 reunion.

In an interview with Andy Cohen for The Real Housewives of Miami season 4 reunion, Larsa denied getting any work done on her butt. Larsa said, “If I show you my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. I’m 140 pounds now, so yeah, my legs look thicker than they were, my arms look thicker than they were. My whole body has changed … My body’s tight because I work out.”

Some RHOM fans might find her statement hard to believe because of Larsa’s body and her relationship with Kim Kardashian. Larsa Pippen added that the only part of her body she has had work done on is her face. Pippen, 47, admitted to getting the cosmetic surgery saying, “I’ve had my nose done. I’ve had my lips done. And that’s basically it.” Larsa admitted that her curves were a result of her hard work ethic.

The ex-wife to NBA player Scottie Pippen did admit to getting her boobs done. Larsa admitted to getting her body done by looking at the latest fashion trends and being progressive. However, some of her castmates like Adriana de Moura, wanted Larsa to admit she is trying to copy Kim Kardashian from her body down to the baby voice. She explained, “You know when you are friends with someone you pick up some stuff. If I date a guy and start sounding like him, he starts sounding like me. Using words that I use. I think that’s normal because we [Kim] were best friends for 14 years.”

During the interview, Larsa also shared why she fell out with Kim Kardashian. At one point, the two former best friends used to be inseparable. However, Larsa explained that Kim cut her off because she knew too much about the Kardashian clan. She said, “I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything and that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem and so whatever. That’s kind of what happened.”

Larsa admitted that another reason she was cut off was because she knew a lot about Kim, 41, and Kanye’s relationship drama. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 and was recently declared officially single by a court.

