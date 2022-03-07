Vanderpump Rules Lala Kent Seeks Custody After Putting Randall Emmett On Blast For Cheating During Pregnancy!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Lala Kent is reportedly preparing for a custody war. The Vanderpump Rules star is fighting to win custody of the 11-month-old child she shares with her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, after claiming that the Hollywood producer cheated on her during her pregnancy.

Lala and Randall split in October after Randall was busted in a cheating scandal during a trip to Nashville. Lala has been open with fans about the messy breakup on social media and on the Bravo show.

The reality star recently sounded off in a comment section on “One Mom’s Battle” Instagram feed, accusing Randall of dating a much younger woman around the time of their daughter, Ocean’s birth, in March 2021.

“Let’s talk about it. I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of her life until the mask fell, and I saw who he really was,” she wrote.

Lala alleged that Randall “started a relationship with a 23-year-old in March of 2021 – the month I gave birth.” She went on to say that Randall traveled with the unidentified woman while she was at home with Ocean.

Randall was snapped entering a Nashville hotel with two unknown women about a month before the couple announced the end of their engagement.

The Bravo star claimed that Randall had told her that he was working and that his covert romance was exposed “after the pictures surfaced.”

Lala accused her ex of working to maintain “control” of their situation to keep her in their home.

“I tried to leave the home to gain clarity and avoid a toxic environment for my daughter- but anytime I did he threatened to call the police if I didn’t return Ocean to the home,” Lala continued. “But if he felt we were good and he was in control again, I was able to leave the house. I did what I had to do to leave the relationship with my baby. His new 23 year old girlfriend was ‘basically living’ in the home 2 days after I left.”

She added that Randall’s romance “isn’t the most shocking thing” she found out, adding— “Women and cheating are just the tip of the iceberg.”

“I was able to get out- but now my daughter is in the hands of a broken court system. Narcs thrive when they are under a microscope,” the VPR star remarked. “I am not blind to what is going on, tho. It makes me sick that my sweet daughters face (a picture I took and sent to him by the way) is what pops up when he does his dirty work.”

“The fact that this man … he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into this world. I feel disgusted,” Lala said.

Lala responded to a user who asked if Randall was still dating the 23-year-old, replying “yes.” She clarified that she’s “not upset” with the woman.

“She saved me. But I’m heartbroken for her. She’s his next victim,” she wrote.

