Keeping Up With The Kardashians Kourtney Kardashian Hides In Baggy Clothes Amid Rumors She’s Pregnant With Travis Barker’s Baby!

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Kourtney Kardashian continued to fuel pregnancy rumors when she posted a selfie snapped in a bathroom while rocking a baggie sweatshirt and long coat. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a black baseball cap underneath a black hoodie. She layered a beige trench coat over the loose ensemble.

Kourtney has incited lots of fan chatter in recent weeks, with many wondering if she could be pregnant with her fiancé, Travis Barker’s child. The reality TV veteran recently posted a selfie snapped in a baggie Blink-182 t-shirt.

The future HULU star’s fans have been hunting down clues of a potential pregnancy, and have even been analyzing her food selections.

Kourtney recently posted a pic of avocado toast she had for breakfast. She also shared a snap from her kitchen while whipping up a chocolate milkshake. The reality star documented enjoying some vegan waffles and a large cake, leading fans to guess that a few pregnancy cravings were kicking in.

Kourtney shares three children, Mason, 12; Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with her ex, Scott Disick.

Travis popped the question to his future bride in October 2021. The drummer proposed on a beach in Montecito, California with an oval-cut diamond ring. The massive rock is estimated to be worth a whopping $1 million.

Insiders told ET that they did not expect a long engagement.

“They are very excited to be married and move onto the next chapter together,” the source said.

The duo has yet to announce the date of their upcoming nuptials.

Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, was reportedly “going crazy” over his ex’s upcoming wedding after the engagement news broke, according to an October Page Six report.

Fans expressed concern over Scott‘s emotional state after news of the upcoming wedding hit the press.

“Scott is going crazy,” a tipster told the outlet. “He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.”

Scott gave Kourtney’s head-over-heels romance with the Blink-182 drummer his blessing during the KUWTK reunion show, which aired in June 2021.

“I mean, yeah,” Scott told Andy Cohen when asked if he was on board with his ex’s relationship with the musician. “I think if you really love somebody right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So, I do give her a blessing to be happy.”

Scott split from the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, Amelia Hamlin, in September 2021.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips