‘Kandi & The Gang’ RECAP: Kandi And Todd Struggle With Restaurant Issues And Staff Drama!

The most anticipated show of spring is finally here! Kandi & The Gang is taking off running, so let the entertainment begin! We begin with a throwback of Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker as they announce their new business venture to their friends and family. Todd came up with the idea, and from there, the rest is history. Kandi admits that her staff is a part of the family as we proceed to see a few staff members taking shots in the back. Kandi continues by stating that things were running smoothly until they lost their general manager. Due to the loss of their GM, Kandi’s business has experienced bad reviews and a lack of respect from her staff members.

Kandi’s staff do what they want without consequences. Kandi’s all about loyalty, so she doesn’t want to get rid of those who were with her from the beginning. I get that, but something needs to give! Anyway, Kandi’s goal is to turn things around — and with that, let the show begin!

It’s the beginning of the day and Todd and Kandi are heading to Old Lady Gang to meet with DonJuan Clark to discuss business. Kandi and Todd admit on the drive over that if they were around the restaurant more, people would be on their toes more. Todd recognizes that there’s no real leadership at OLG and is excited to have Phillip turn things around. Phillip Frempong is a ball-busting, director of operations, and fine thirty-six-year-old who’s ready to put Kandi’s staff to work, honey!

Kandi and Todd arrive at OLG and meet DonJuan and Phillip in the restaurant’s overflow area, and the foursome begin talking business. The restaurant is set to open in less than an hour, but things aren’t going as planned. DonJuan and Phillip inform Kandi and Todd that the staff has no idea who Phillip is and thinks he’s there to work on the menus. DonJuan plans to get the staff together to introduce Phillip. Phillip wants to make sure OLG runs smoothly and doesn’t have a problem putting anyone in their place. On that note, let’s introduce OLG’s original hostess, who probably needs the most adjusting out of everyone. Thirty-one-year Shawndreca is from Buffalo, NY, and acts like she runs the place!

We see a flashback of Shawndreca acting spoiled as she rants on IG about customers interrupting her. I can tell already she’s going to be a problem. Next, we’re introduced to OLG’s original bartender, Dom’Unique Variety, who’s originally from Miami, FL, and is a professional dancer in her spare time. Dom’Unique loves being able to travel for dance and still come back to a stable job. Lucky! Then we have Brandon Black, the manager of OLG and workplace flirt. Brandon’s from Queens, NY, and is currently gathering the staff to introduce Phillip into the family. Todd thinks Brandon has good energy but isn’t GM material. Phillip and DonJuan explain that the kitchen staff is becoming frustrated when the OLG bullies them while attempting to micromanage them.

It’s time for the staff meeting, and once Kandi and Todd make their appearance, the staff knows they mean serious business. Kandi reiterated that she has work to do on her end, but that she expects everyone to upgrade their attitudes. Kandi introduces Phillip as the Director of Operations, and immediately Shawndreca’s face turns up. “Ugh, I don’t like him,” Shawndreca says loud enough for a few people to hear. Kandi reassures everyone that the changes will be for the betterment of OLG, but that doesn’t stop Shawndreca from throwing shade. Phillip lets it be known that the staff can either become a part of the plan or see their way out; And as the staff meeting ends, DonJuan pulls Shawndreca to the side.

DonJuan inquires about her attitude and Shawndreca admits to not liking Phillip. DonJuan doesn’t understand how Shawndreca can dislike someone she doesn’t know, and she literally has no answer for him. Seems like ole girl just wants to do the least and still get paid, SMH. DonJuan summons Phillip over to have a conversation because DonJuan realizes this could get a lot worse if he doesn’t step in. What Phillip says goes and Shawndreca needs to get with the program or go on down to the unemployment office. DonJuan tells Shawndreca that her energy was off from the beginning, and Shawndreca expresses her dislike of Phillip’s “take-charge” attitude.

Phillip doesn’t care about Shawndreca and actually says, “I don’t go back and forth with hourly employees, who I employee to do a job.” Oop! Well… LOL. Shawndreca doesn’t look too comfortable being read, and I think this is a humbling experience for her. Kandi also noticed Shawndreca’s negativity toward Phillip, and Todd reiterates that people are used to doing what they want and not what needs to be done. Back in the hostile meeting, DonJuan tries to talk sense into Shawndreca, but sis just isn’t listening! Shawndreca becomes frustrated and walks away from Phillip. DonJuan calms her down, but it’s clear Phillip and Shawndreca will not be working together very long. Meanwhile, Kandi’s outside speaking to guests due to opening time being pushed back a little.

Shawndreca vents to DonJuan about Phillip’s attitude and rudeness. DonJuan reassures her that they all have the same goal in mind, but there will be changes for the betterment of everyone. The finishing touches are complete and right at opening, Phillip overhears Shawndreca talking about him to Dom’Unique and expeditiously sends Shawndreca home for the day! Outside, Shawndreca’s crying before she hops on the Live to share with her “fans” about the hardships of being a hostess. *rolls eyes* Todd and Kandi have their work set out for them, but in the meantime, they get their guests inside and the workday begins.

The next day, Kandi meets the OLG at Aunt Nora’s house to discuss business. As the women have small talk about wedges, Kandi wants to get the OLG’s feedback on how the restaurant is going. Kandi separates the sisters and takes Aunt Bertha outside for questioning first. Aunt Bertha thinks the employees aren’t “worth a damn” and Mama Joyce thinks Brandon doesn’t care about the place. Aunt Bertha says “Shawndrilla,” LOL, Shawndreca has a bad attitude, while Aunt Nora exposes that she threatened an employee, SMH. Kandi doesn’t want the OLG to become stressed about the restaurant and asks the ladies to stay out of the kitchen.

Mama Joyce agrees to stay out of the kitchen and Kandi reiterates not to argue with any of the employees. Mama Joyce had the nerve to say she doesn’t fight with people, while producers give us a flashback of all the times that Mama Joyce went off on someone. The OLG states that they will listen to Kandi and allow the kitchen staff to work their magic. At OLG, it’s the day of the reunion party and we meet Torin Mitchell for the first time. Torin is an ATL native and is the Events Manager at OLG. Torin has great taste and knows how to bring the fun to any gathering in ATL. However, Torin was being pulled into many different directions and it began to affect his work ethic. Kandi decided to give Torin another chance and it looks like he’s ready to show Kandi his best self, yet. Guests begin to arrive, and everything looks amazing!

Shawndreca arrives thinking she looks good, but I need sis to get a stylist. Anyway, Shawndreca and Dom’Unique are each other’s day one and love to party together whenever they can. Shawndreca’s trying to avoid Phillip at all costs as Dom’Unique and Brandon get their secret flirt on. Kandi and Todd arrive and love how the event turned out. Torin sashays in and greets Kandi as she admires Torin’s outfit. Then we notice Brian Redmond (ex-head bartender) passing around flyers for his business during the OLG reunion party. Brian is 36 years old and is originally from Los Angeles, CA. He is the ultimate shade queen and everyone loved him at OLG. Brian just received his first order for his new business, Soul Rolls, and is very excited for things to come. Kandi chats with Brian and invites him back to OLG to bartend and Brian happily accepts.

As Brian continues promoting his business, we meet Rashard Roles who is 28 years old and originally from Baltimore, MD. Kandi wants to invite Rashard back to host at OLG to collaborate with Shawndreca in terms of hosting duties. Rashard is currently a host at Blaze Steakhouse and Kandi loves the vibe he brings. Rashard dresses to impress and is excited to meet Shawndreca in order to fill her out a bit. The party is jumping and Dom’Unique is drunk, having the time of her life. Todd closes up the bar and Kandi enjoyed her time reconnecting with her old and new employees. The next morning, the crew at The OLG is setting up for another great day, and Rashard comes in to meet Phillip for his new duties. The OLG is set to open in six minutes, and Shawndreca isn’t there yet.

Meanwhile, Shawndreca’s experiencing road rage as she curses a lady out while taking out her hair rollers. Shawndreca manages to arrive at The OLG right on time, but as DonJuan and Phillip state, “That’s not gonna fly.” Shawndreca gets right to work as Rashard shadows her. Shawndreca explains which floors to seat first, and Rashard seems to be catching on quickly. Dom’Unique explains the rush hours of The OLG and how they’ve come up with a system for things to run smoothly. Phillip checks in with Brandon to ensure they’re on the same page business-wise, but Brandon’s too busy watching Dom’Unique dance behind the bar. Brandon attempts to fix his face, but I’m pretty sure Phillip sees through Brandon’s act. Rashard surprisingly doesn’t think Shawndreca is a good host and even shades the piercing in her neck! Shawndreca continues sending guests downstairs and Rashard begins to feel the chaos almost immediately.

Aunt Nora and Mama Joyce arrive, and we get a quick look at restaurant life from the other side of the table. Brandon checks in with Dom’Unique, and after some small talk, asks her out on a date! Dom’Unique readily accepts and the two make a promise to keep their relationship confidential. It’s revealed that Brandon only began working at The OLG to get closer to Dom’Unique! Aw, how cute and kind of creepy, LOL! As tables begin to fill up, out of nowhere, the power goes out in the entire building. People are eating in the dark and Phillip’s afraid guests will begin running out to skip out on their checks!

Everyone is scrambling as they attempt to resolve the unexpected issue. Kandi arrives and Mama Joyce quickly catches her up to speed on the circumstances. Kandi apologizes to her guests as Todd admits in his confessional that he’s the reason The OLG doesn’t have a generator. He doesn’t see these rolling blackouts as a problem, but his customers and staff might, SMH. Apparently, this happens all the time, and while Phillip tries to bring order to the place, the tension between him and his coworkers begins. As Phillip gives orders, the staff does the best they can not to curse him out. It’s hot, it’s dark, and everyone is irritated by this point. Todd, let’s make this generator happen so everyone’s lives are a bit easier! Shawndreca and Dom’Unique chat for a bit, right before we get a glimpse of what’s to come! Whew, I can’t wait to see what else goes down on Kandi & The Gang! See yall soon. 😊

