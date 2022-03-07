19 Kids and Counting Josh Duggar Celebrates 34th Birthday Alone Behind Bars!

Josh Duggar spent his first of many birthdays behind bars earlier this month.

Former reality star, Josh Duggar, was arrested in April 2020 over allegations of receiving and possessing child pornography. Josh was later released into the custody of family and friends while awaiting his trial. In December, Josh was found guilty of both charges and convicted. He is currently being held in jail while awaiting his sentencing which is set for April 5.

Since he has been in prison for a while now, the former 19 Kids and Counting star celebrated his 34th birthday behind bars. Josh Duggar was born on March 3 to parents, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar. Before he went away, his parents always held a huge celebration for their son’s birthday party. A Duggar insider shared with Fox News about how Josh’s 34 birthday went.

The source claimed that Josh Duggar was trying to stay strong in the situation but it was getting to him. They said, “When you have a birthday with them and you keep it to just family it’s like 30 to 40 people.” They continued, “[Josh’s birthday] will be a sad day. Every day is going to be a sad day for him. He has children, a wife, he has a family, and he doesn’t get to see them, so his birthday is going to be tough. Every day has got to be tough. That’s going to be part of what he has to go through as he goes through this.”

The source also added all of Josh’s kids’ birthdays he’s going to miss while behind bars. They said, “There’s not an easy day in his life for the next however long. Birthdays obviously, but probably more so would be birthdays of Anna and birthdays of the kids. I wouldn’t say he’d be centered upon himself. He’s going to miss the opportunities to spend with them.”

Unlike this year, Anna Duggar spent Josh’s birthday with him and even posted a cute tribute to him. In an Instagram post, Anna wrote, “Happy Birthday Joshua! I love being by your side — looking forward to what the next 33 years have in store for us!” Her post didn’t age well since Josh might be spending a huge amount of those next 33 years in jail. Still, Anna made it clear to fans she will do everything she can to support Joshua Duggar through his legal battle.

