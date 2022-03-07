Teen Mom Jenelle Evans Calls Herself ‘Mother Of The Year’ After Being Blasted As Bad Parent!

Jenelle Evans has been ripped by fans for questionable parenting decisions in recent weeks—but that didn’t stop the former Teen Mom 2 star from calling herself the “mother of the year.” The MTV mom was most recently slammed for making a controversial judgment call involving her youngest child, Ensley.

The drama kicked off after an online critic sarcastically labeled the former reality star “mother of the year” after Jenelle, 30, posted a video of herself ranting about a difficult morning with her children.

Jenelle responded to the person via a TikTok video, where she lip-synched Snoop Dog’s 2018 Walk of Fame speech.

“I want to thank me for believing in me, I want to thank me for doing all this hard work,” Jenelle said in the outdoor clip, while patting her kitten.

“I wanna thank me for having no days off. I wanna thank me for never quitting…” the former TM2 star snarked, before taking a drink from a bottle of beer.

Fans took to the comment section to react, where one person noted—”Someone always has something negative to say not realizing people do change. Quit judging others and their past.”

Another follower agreed, writing—”I mean you really are a good mom. You are just doing the best you can. The kids are loved and don’t need anything and taken care of…”

While Jenelle enjoys some support on social media, she’s also regularly hit by scathing criticism over various parenting decisions. Fans recently slammed Jenelle after she posted a filtered snap of her five-year-old daughter, Ensley, wearing makeup.

“Kids don’t need filters…” one fan commented as another chimed in— “This. She’s cute enough. Doesn’t need makeup or filters.”

Jenelle posted the photo only days after she was blasted for allowing Ensley to ride her bike without a helmet. Fans also took issue with recently resurfaced photos, which revealed the child holding a dead squirrel and later eating it.

Jenelle has three children, Jace, 12, whose father, Andrew Lewis, remains absent from his son’s life, Kaiser, 7, whom she shares with Nathan Griffith, and the daughter she shares with husband, David Eason, Ensley, 5.

Last month, Jenelle was called out after she allowed her 7-year-old son to publicly rap about drugs, despite the former MTV’s personality’s past battle with heroin addiction.

The mom of three has admitted that she used heroin up to five times a day, during the height of her addiction. Jenelle has been clean for years, but that didn’t stop fans from calling her out after she shared a clip of her son lip-synching to a song that references drugs in its lyrics. Jenelle posted a video of her son, Kaiser, singing along with “We Set the Trends” performed by Jim Jones and Migos. The MTV alum captioned her post “Kaiser’s favorite song,” adding a laughing emoji.

Many of Jenelle’s followers found the lyrics “inappropriate” for the 7-year-old, as they mention drugs several times. The video made the rounds on Reddit, where Jenelle was thrashed for yet another questionable parenting decision.

