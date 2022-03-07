Bachelor Find Out Why Gabby Windey’s Dad Failed To Meet Clayton Echard!

During this week’s episode of The Bachelor, Clayton Echard and Gabby Windey went to her hometown but he didn’t get to meet her father.

During the hometown episode, viewers noticed something strange with Gabby’s hometown visit. Gabby’s father came to see her and flashed cute handwritten signs before getting back into his car and leaving. The rest of the family, however, welcomed Clayton and Gabby with open arms. Gabby’s grandfather even became a hit with viewers for his cool personality.

In fact, some fans even went on Twitter to petition Gabby’s grandfather as the next bachelor if there was ever a senior edition. One fan said, “Gabby and her grandpa may be one of my favorite bachelor cast ever. Omg, when grandpa laughed about Gabby’s off color entrance, it was amazing. From the word dingbat to marriage advice, he’s one heck of an awesome human.” However, they had different things to say about Gabby’s father.

Gabby has expressed several times how close she is with her father, so why didn’t she hug him or shake hands with Clayton? According to Distractify, Patrick couldn’t interact with his daughter because of the pandemic. He surprised Gabby with cue cards that paid homage to the movie Love Actually. Fans thought the gesture was very sweet coming from Gabby’s father. Patrick never said a word. After he finished all the cue cards he got in his car and left.

As it turns out, Patrick has a sick girlfriend who he doesn’t want to be exposed to any illness, especially COVID. His girlfriend was recently diagnosed with cancer so he was taking every precaution to keep her safe. Just by looking through Gabby’s social media fans can tell how close the two are. One fan said, “Gabby’s mother was also nowhere to be seen during the hometowns visit.” She mentioned before that they weren’t on good terms with her mother, Rosemary Hewitt. According to Gabby, Rosemary withheld her love from her as a kid. “As kids, she was really physically affectionate, and then she would, like, flip and kind of withhold her love,” Gabby said. She continued, “I was just like, ‘If my mom could stop loving me, why can’t anyone else?’”

However, Bachelor fans are hopeful that she and Clayton will end up together. If not, they at least want Gabby to return as The Bachelorette. Before then, viewers will just have to wait and see if Gabby gets the final rose.

