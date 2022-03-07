19 Kids and Counting Find Out Why Anna Duggar Stands By Her Sexual Predator Husband!

A close family friend to the Duggar’s is now confirming that Anna Duggar is sticking by her husband despite his conviction for child porn.

Josh Duggar, 34, was convicted on two child pornography charges in December 2021 and is now awaiting sentencing. Since Josh’s conviction, fans have been urging the mom of seven to take the kids she shares with Josh and leave the marriage.

Fans were hopeful that Anna Duggar, 33, would file for divorce from Josh while he serves his prison sentence, however, recent reports indicate that Anna is standing by her man, despite his sexual deviancy.

An insider opened up to Fox News about Anna’s true feelings towards Josh during this time. The source said regardless of what Josh is being accused of, Anna will always remain loyal to her husband. Anna “loves Josh” and will stick by his side “no matter what,” the source stated.

“I know the family and their faith is what will get them through anything, period. Even if they don’t like what he did or what he was accused and charged with and found guilty of, they’ll always stay by him. It doesn’t mean they think it’s ok, but they’re always going to want him to grow and be able to get through it. They’re never going to abandon him or anybody in that case,” the insider shared with the outlet.

Ironically, Anna’s father ministers to inmates, gives them support and resources. “He goes in and teaches and talks and leads people who are in the prison system who want to grow and want to change their lives,” the friend said.

Anna has never spoken out against Josh’s actions and has kept quiet throughout his court hearing process. She attended all of her husband’s court hearings and recently shared a post on her social media that read, “There’s more to the story.” Before directing her fans to the link in her bio which led to a filing from Josh’s defense requesting a new trial or acquittal. Josh Duggar’s sentencing is set for April 5.

Additionally, the rest of the Duggar family is also standing by the eldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar throughout the scandal. The family starred in TLC’s reality series, 19 Kids and Counting for several years. They presented themselves as religious zealots, who were morally above reproach.

19 Kids and Counting was cancelled in July 2015 after Josh Duggar admitted to inappropriately touching several minor girls, starting when he was 14 years old — some of the victims were his own sisters.

“After thoughtful consideration, TLC and the Duggar family have decided to not move forward with ’19 Kids and Counting.’ The show will no longer appear on the air,” the network said in a statement.

A source explained to the Daily Mail UK exactly why Anna and the rest of the Duggar family would never abandon Josh.

Josh and Anna got married young — she was 20 years old when they two tied the knot in 2008.

