Fans GUSH Over Theresa Caputo’s ‘Gorgeous’ Son Larry!

Proud mom, Theresa Caputo, shared a photo of her 31-year-old son that has left her fans drooling over his handsome looks.

The photo captured the Long Island Medium and her son Larry, 31, all smiles while they dined at a restaurant. She captioned the pic, “My son, my son. Unconditional absolute love. Happy #nationalsonday.”

Fans immediately reacted to Larry’s attractive looks and flooded her post with compliments.

One person wrote, “Looking good Larry! Sending Love!” along with a heart emoji.

Another posted: “Your son is GORGEOUS!!!” Someone else commented, “of course very handsome young man.”

Theresa’s fans also complimented her beauty and praised her for being a good mother.

A fan commented, “Beautiful mother and son.”

Another wrote, “Both of you are adorable!” Someone else noted, “both of you look like brother and sister rather then mother and son. God bless you.”

Theresa Caputo and her family were featured on the TLC reality series, Long Island Medium, between September 2011 and December 2019.

Theresa is a medium who says she can communicate with spirits, was married to Larry Caputo for over 30 years before their divorce was finalized in 2017. Together, they had two children: daughter Victoria and son Lawrence.

Victoria married Michael Mastrandrea on May 22, 2021, and the last episode of Long Island Medium even showed her shopping for a wedding dress on another TLC television series, “Say Yes To The Dress,” as seen on the show’s official YouTube channel.

In August 2021, Victoria announced her pregnancy on her Instagram — and gave birth on Feb. 22, 2022, at 11:47 p.m., weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces and measuring 19 inches long.

Theresa Caputo announced that she was officially a grandmother of a baby girl on Instagram. In the video, the Long Island Medium shared how proud she is of her daughter and her son-in-law and that the baby is “healthy” and “beautiful.”

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann commented, “So jealous,” she wrote, “I’m coming to steal that baby for a day!!”

