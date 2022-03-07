Teen Mom Briana Dejesus’ Baby Daddy Signs Away His Rights To Their Daughter!

Briana Dejesus revealed to fans that one of her baby’s fathers is signing away parental rights!

Teen Mom star, Briana Dejesus, revealed to fans that one of her children’s fathers has signed away his parental rights. In a preview of Teen Mom: Girls Night In, Briana explains that she is about to take a huge legal step. Dejesus, 27, explains Luis Hernandez is going to sign away his parental rights for their daughter, Stella. He has been absent from the child’s life for the past 4 years.

Briana explained to her sister that she might have found a lawyer who is willing to take on her case. While making the call to the attorney, Dejesus joyfully sang, “We’re taking him to court, we’re taking him to court.” The reality star also shared what kind of man she is looking for now that she is single. “I need a man, not a little boy, but then, I also need someone to understand my lifestyle and me being on television and just somebody that’s fun, that can make me laugh, and we can go out and have adventures, and nobody that’s going to try to keep me from shining. That’s all.”

Dejesus called off her engagement with ex Javi Gonzales only last year. She said in an Instagram post, “I came to the conclusion that I thought I wanted to be in a relationship but in reality, the thought of it sounded nice but I am just not ready for it.” Dejesus added she had a great year with him and loved him but she had other plans for her life. Briana and Javi had announced their engagement to fans on May 24. “Javi asked and I said yes! We are engaged.”

In an interview with InTouch Weekly, Briana had expressed how hard it was to find someone who would understand her life in front of the cameras. The reality star said, “A lot of people don’t necessarily like it. It’s hard. Not everybody understands what it’s like to live our life in front of a TV camera.” Briana continued, “So, it is harder, but it’s not impossible. I just need to find somebody that understands, and if they don’t understand, then they can keep it moving. Because this is literally my life. I’ve been doing it for 10-plus years, and this is just what it is.”

