Sister Wives Beginning of the End? Meri Brown Admits She’s Estranged from Kody Brown!

Meri Brown has finally admitted that she’s estranged from her husband, Kody Brown. Sister Wives fans know that the large family has been in upheaval since Kody’s third wife, Christine Brown, decided to leave her spiritual marriage and move back to Utah. Viewers have been wondering if Kody’s first wife, Meri, or his second wife, Janelle, might walk away next.

Meri, 51, periodically posts cryptic messages on social media, alluding to her complex marital issues. Her latest post was originally written by Shonda Rhimes.

“I am not lucky,” the quote read. “You know what I am? I am smart, I am talented, I take advantage of the opportunities that come my way and I work really, really hard.”

“Don’t call me lucky. Call me a badass,” the quote concluded.

Meri posted the quote after she confessed that her relationship with the polygamous patriarch is currently “estranged.”

Meri recently took to Instagram to open up about her current feelings about her rocky relationship with Kody. She wrote alongside a selfie of herself, rocking a full face of makeup, sitting on a windowsill.

“A few months ago, I used the word ‘estranged’ regarding my relationship, in a conversation with a friend,” Meri wrote. “It was the first time I had vocalized it, and it felt…. honest. It was hard to use, and yet somewhat freeing. I know where my relationship is, I’m not oblivious to that. I will always look for the best in people and situations and hope they see it too.”

The TLC star continued—“I want to protect people, their emotions, the tough situations. I have never been, nor will I ever be, the person who will sit and publicly trash someone or something. So if you start reading this and think that’s what you’re going to get here, you’ll be disappointed.”

Meri gave a nod to the recently concluded season of Sister Wives—and the feedback she received from fans.

“I try not to put labels on things but over the past few months as that ‘certain TV show’ has been airing, I’ve been labeled. I’ve been called by viewers, desperate, pathetic, embarrassing, told I have no worth and no value, and a plethora of other things that I won’t even mention here.”

“In actuality, what you’ve seen is me no longer being silent. What you’ve seen is me using my voice to have fun and bring humor to a not-so-perfect situation,” she clarified.

“The truth is, I KNOW my value. I KNOW my worth. Who I AM, what I want in life, what I aspire to be, and what I feel like I’m doing a pretty dang good job at, is being happy,” Meri wrote. “I don’t let things around me that aren’t ‘perfect’ get me down, because my inner peace and joy is more important to me than that. I surround myself with people who match or exceed my energy.”

She continued—“I have friends, co-workers, colleagues, mentors, who fill my cup, and I hope in some way I’m filling theirs. I engage in positive conversations and situations. I dream with the LID OFF! I have plans and goals and aspirations that make me happy and fulfilled. I work toward those dreams daily. I overcome, I succeed, I win.”

Meri wrapped her post reminding her followers—“And, I’m happy with myself.”

Last week, Meri shared that she was going on a road trip—alone.

“In the car again for a quick road trip! I sure do love solo road trips!” Meri captioned a happy selfie. “Time to think about life, time to listen to my favorite audio books, time to jam out to fun music, whatever I want! And the things I get to see are amazing too! The beauty of this country is truly magical!”

