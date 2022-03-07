90 Day Fiance ’90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ Cast Member Facing Racism And Transphobia Allegations!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days star, Mike Berk, is under fire after facing racism allegations for previous social media posts.

90 Day Fiancé has had its fair share of racist allegations aimed at the cast members in the recent season. The controversy began when fans found several racist posts made by Alina Kozhevnikova. The former TLC star had made insensitive posts with racial slurs

After the backlash, TLC made the move to remove Alina and Caleb’s story from the series.

The network gave a statement to Deadline regarding Alina’s firing. “TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements. She will not appear on the upcoming Tell All, any future seasons of the franchise, and starting next month, she will no longer appear on Before the 90 Days. TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

Now, another one of the show’s cast members is facing backlash for their past Instagram posts. Will they face the same fate as Alina? Mike Berk has become popular with fans in past episodes for his relationship with Ximena Morales. Now, a slew of posts on his past IG account are drawing a lot of backlash. Mike posted a meme that was very offensive to the transgender community with the tags, “#ecards #lmao #funny #automotive #jokes.” It reads, “I blew a tranny means something totally different to a mechanic.”

Another post from the @mikeyb86 account centers on the government shutdown and even features a hashtag that suggests former President Obama should be President of Kenya. “#govtshutdown #shithappens #obamacantrunshit #obamagobackandbepresidentofkenya,” he wrote.

Another meme featuring George Zimmerman had the question, “Is this man Mexican or Jewish? I’m so confused on how white people are involved at all.” Mike captioned the meme, “One thing…what’s the commotion about white people. Is it too soon.” Mike has been using a different account since joining the cast of 90 Day Fiancé, so the reality star has not been commenting or posting on his last account for a while now.

TLC has yet to respond to the backlash Mike is facing over his past posts. Fans will have to wait and see how the network handles the situation, though many have made their disgust over his posts clear. One fan said, “Holy shit this is still up? WTF @tlc @90Dayfiance you guys need to find better people.” Another fan of the reality show said, “Racist Mike! You had a huge fanbase. Well, I definitely won’t watch this show as long as you are on it.”

