Josh Flagg and Husband Bobby Boyd Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage!

Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg and estranged husband, Bobby Boyd, are splitting after five years of marriage.

Both Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd each released their own statements to announce their separation.

“Bobby and I are divorcing — This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline,” the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star, 36, wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 4. “This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion.”

He noted, “It was not the lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves.”

He concluded having said, “I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him … Thanks for the unwavering support.”

Bobby Boyd’s statement provided more clarity on the former couple’s split.

“The last 6 years of my life I wouldn’t change for the world,” the former model, 36, captioned his Instagram post. “6 years ago, I met and fell in love with my best friend. From the first date, we were inseparable and took off at lightning speed. Josh and I had a whirlwind of a love story that I will forever be grateful for. We have both taught each other so much and have learned so much about ourselves throughout our relationship. As the news has come out, it may seem sudden to most of you, but Josh and I have been spending the last couple of months figuring this out together.”

He added at the time: “Unfortunately, as we have learned, sometimes love isn’t enough. We have found that we want different things for our lives and our paths look very different now. I love Josh with all of my heart and will always respect and admire him. I’m forever grateful to him for showing me that true love does exist. … This may be the end of our romantic relationship, but I’ll always consider him part of my family.”

Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd got engaged in 2016, while on vacation in Paris. The former couple tied the knot in a lavish Jewish ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel in September 2017.

Just a week before their wedding, a heated fight between the couple aired during a 2018 episode of Million Dollar Listing: LA, after Flagg seeked support from Boyd over a disagreement with fellow star, Josh Altman.

