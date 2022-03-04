Real Housewives of Potomac Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon Under Fire For RACIST Comments About NBA Star James Harden!

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Real Housewives of Potomac stars, Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, have come under fire after swapping racially charged comments about NBA star, James Harden.

The Bravo ladies, also known as the “Green-Eyed Bandits,” were debating the 76ers player’s facial hair on their podcast, “Reasonably Shady” when things went sideways.

Gizelle Bryant and Robyn mentioned that Harden was recently traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers, which gave the reality stars an opening to debate the athlete’s beard.

“But do the 6ers even know that James Harden?” Gizelle asked. “Because no one can see his face. That beard is the most disgusting thing I have ever seen.”

“There’s fried chicken in the beard,” Gizelle continued.

“I’m so used to it I don’t even notice it anymore,” Robyn chimed in, adding—“he clearly loves his beard.”

“I just hope it’s sanitary,” Gizelle continued. “I automatically know and feel in my gut that there’s fried chicken in that beard…fried chicken grease…”

“Watermelon? Am I being racist?” Robyn said.

“This is horrible, I need to stop while I’m ahead,” Gizelle remarked.

The ladies giggled their way through multiple eyebrow-raising comments, while wondering if the NBA player’s beard harbored items like Colt 45s and blunt ashes. They guessed that “the whole thing smells like weed.”

Gizelle Bryant and Robyn did admit that they had no idea if James Harden smokes pot.

“The Neighborhood Talk” posted the video on Instagram and Robyn and Gizelle’s cast-mate, Wendy Osefo, posted two wide eyed emojis in the comment section. RHOP veteran, Karen Huger, chimed in writing, “This is not helping. Do better PLEASE.”

Fans joined Wendy and Karen, flooding the comment section to weigh in on the pair’s controversial exchange.

“gizelles father was a civil rights activist she should be ashamed 😒,” one user wrote.

“I mean that’s their opinion… although they probably could’ve refrained from saying it on a public platform 😩” another said.

“This is why everyone does not need to have a podcast,” a third person quipped.

“..and just like Jennie got fired, they need to go as well!” another viewer wrote, referring to “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star, Jennie Nguyen, who was fired after racially charged Facebook posts surfaced.

Fans will remember that RHOP cast member, Candiace Dillard, implied last season that Ashley Darby’s lighter skin tone allowed her to dodge accountability with fans.

Gizelle and Robyn both dissed Candiace’s theory in comments made to TheJasmineBrand.

“It was stupid,” said Gizelle told the outlet at the time, when asked about Candiace’s opinion.

“I’ll tell you why, who gets the most shade? Who gets the most backlash? Who gets the most hateration? This girl or this girl,” Gizelle said, pointing to herself and Robyn Dixon.

“Ashley’s spent three seasons being dragged by the fans and the only reason why Ashley has gone to better favor of the fans and because we got to see a different side of her as a mother. I think people have short memories, Candiace’s memory is a little short…” Robyn noted.

“Ashley does not say half the things Candiace says that are bad,” added Gizelle Bryant.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips