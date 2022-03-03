Sister Wives Sister Wives’ Kody Brown’s Mom Thinks He’s Garbage!

Sister Wives star Kody Brown’s mother has come out saying she thinks her son is garbage!

An old clip of Kody’s mother Genielle resurfaced and fans can’t help but notice a few things. One thing viewers noticed was that Genielle also thought her son was a piece of garbage. The old footage shows Kody’s mother giving him advice on how to handle his four wives. The reality star shot down his mother’s advice.

During season 6 of Sister Wives, Kody got advice from his mother on his spiritual union with four wives. Genielle told Kody he should treat all his wives the same in order to keep the peace. She discussed how important it was for Kody to give all his wives equal attention., though his mother had a feeling Kody Brown was not going to follow through with his advice.

The TLC star’s mother made an example of something as simple as a gift. Genielle advised that if he buys a gift for one wife, he will have to buy gifts for all his wives. Kody responded saying, “I can’t buy something for my wife worried in my head about what another wife will think.” Kody added it was disrespectful and unfair to the wife he was thinking about.

Genielle spoke about the kind of man Kody has always been. “As a child, Kody was a handful. One time he was being disobedient when the furnace was on and he was standing right on top of the furnace and he ended up with his hands on the furnace. Kody has not changed a whole lot since then.” Kody’s mother seems to have the same opinion as most fans of the show about Kody’s treatment of his wives. “So his own mom is calling him a man child. Epic burn! Kody’s mom for the win,” a fan commented.

Fans on Reddit viewed the clip and agreed that Kody has never been the best husband. One Sister Wives fan said, “The whole mentality of ‘I can’t worry about what a wife thinks about a gift I get for a different wife’ is the reason he’s terrible at polygamy. I’m sorry, but you have to keep things equitable at all times. Not equal, but equitable.” Another fan wrote, “This clip highlights the essence of how clueless and insensitive he is. Notice how the mom said, ‘I don’t want to hurt his feelings.’ sounds like he was a handful as a kid, didn’t listen and had a very difficult temperarament – no different than now with the adult tantrums.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips