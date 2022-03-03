Dancing With The Stars Maks Chmerkovskiy Arrives Home In L.A. After Escaping Chaos in Ukraine!

Dancing With The Stars star, Maks Chmerkovskiy, arrived back home in L.A. after escaping the crisis in Ukraine.

Maks was in Ukraine when Russia began attacking the country. The dancer was in his home country doing work projects, but since the crisis, he had been trying to escape. Now Maks is sharing the happy news with fans after managing to leave Ukraine. Chmerkovskiy arrived at LAX airport where his family was waiting for him. Maks wife, Peta Murgatroyd, embraced him in an emotional reunion.

It was an emotional reunion for Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd as he arrived home safely from Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Pxwa6tzfFh — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 3, 2022

Maks, 42, gave a response to ET reporters when he arrived in the country. He said, “I just don’t want to resent peace somewhere else because of what I just saw, that’s the reality. I don’t know really what to say right this second.” After taking time to compose himself, Maks spoke more about his experience getting to safety.

The DWTS star said the only reason Ukraine is still standing is because of its people. Maks also praised countries like Poland that are doing their best to help refugees coming into their country. “If we don’t get involved, this thing is going to go everywhere else. I think that in 2022, following this action, we have to completely rethink the way we do things as a planet. There can never again be one person who can do something like this ever again. We have to have checks and balances globally, not just one country at a time.”

Before Maks made his way to Poland, he was updating fans through his Instagram account. The Ukrainian native told fans how he was fleeing from the crisis in his home country. Maks said, “We’re heading to Warsaw, hopefully. Train to Lviv was not an option. The situation at the train station is insane. At first it feels manageable but it gets a lot worse when it comes time to actually board the train. Long story but all I can say now is that I’m a big man with nothing but a backpack and it’s traumatizing.”

At one point, fans thought Maks wouldn’t make it out of Ukraine. He was arrested at one point but didn’t reveal the exact details of his arrest. Maks also told fans about the horrific things he experienced while trying to escape his home country—like seeing a son not wanting to leave their father. The DWTS star asked fans to give him some time while he unpacks everything he went through.

