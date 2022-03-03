Keeping Up With The Kardashians Kim Kardashian Declared Legally Single From Kanye West — Drops ‘West’ As Last Name!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Kim Kardashian has been declared legally single from her husband, Kanye West. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran’s Wednesday ruling resulted in Kim dropping “West” as her last name and going back to using her surname “Kardashian.”

Kim, 41, reportedly looked happy during her appearance via a video conference, where she appeared to be zooming in from a closet. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum responded to several questions under oath during the hearing.

Kim responded “Yes” when asked if she wanted to change her name back to “Kardashian.” She also responded affirmatively when the judge asked if there had been a breakdown in the marriage.

“After the judge read the questions and told her she now has her single status back, Kim smiled,” a source told Page Six.

Samantha Spector, Kanye’s new attorney, who was quickly hired after the rapper axed his former attorney less than 24 hours before the hearing, said that Kanye, 44, had “no issues” with Kim going back to her surname. He did reportedly have concerns about his “assets and interest.”

Spector said that her billionaire client wanted to “make sure his trust was protected.” Kim’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, objected to the freezing of the reality star’s trust, citing her need to use the trust for business. The judge agreed, siding with Kim’s legal team. Spector added that Kanye’s focus was protecting his retirement plan, amid an effort to have his ex waive her “marital privilege.” This would grant Kanye the right to demand that Kim’s potential future husband testify about any communication with the reality star should future issues arise.

Kim’s lawyer previously addressed the issue in court documents filed in February.

“Clearly Mr. West’s goal here is to prevent or make it difficult for Ms. Kardashian to remarry,” the documents stated.

The judge agreed and denied the rapper’s request.

Both sides did agree to rewrite the terms of Kanye’s retirement agreement.

The judge asked when both sides wanted to return to hash out other issues, later in the hearing.

Spector suggested 120 days because she was aware that there were “a lot of custody issues that need to be worked out.”

“I don’t think so, your Honor,” Wasser responded. “There hasn’t been any issues in the past year.”

The judge granted Spector’s request, setting a status conference hearing for August 5.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, after being married for seven years. The ex-couple shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Kim originally filed her request to become legally single in December 2021.

Kim wrote—“I ask that the court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”