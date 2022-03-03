Real Housewives of Atlanta Kandi Burruss Dishes On New Reality Show, ‘Kandi & The Gang!’

Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kandi Burruss, spoke to The Daily Beast ahead of the premiere of her new spinoff series, Kandi & The Gang, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek into her new project. The new reality show promises to turn up the heat and take fans inside the ups and downs of their family-owned and operated eatery, Old Lady Gang (OLG).

Kandi revealed that it was her husband, Todd Tucker, who came up with the idea to have cameras document their restaurant launch.

Kandi said—“Back when we were first planning to open a restaurant, Todd already had it in his mind that there needed to be a show about the restaurant. He was like, ‘My whole idea about doing this restaurant was to have a TV [crew] document this whole situation.’ So he pitched it to the production company, and they talked about it at Bravo. Nothing happened at first, and then it came back around a couple years later and they wanted to go ahead and move forward with it.”

Kandi confirmed that she was nervous about her putting her new business in the spotlight.

“I was kind of nervous about it. Of course, Todd and I care about our restaurant. We have so many people that come in and out of there every day. And you always worry, would something affect the brand negatively, you know? So yeah, there was definitely a fear,” she said.

“But at the same time, I think being honest about the troubles of the last year can probably help some people understand what’s going on because it’s been hard keeping employees,” Kandi added.

Kandi said that her family is “like walking TV,” when asked if it was easy to convince her mother and aunts to join the new show.

“It’s just who they are. So it was just kind of easy for them to move into this,” she said of her mother, Joyce Jones, and her aunts, Nora Wilcox and Bertha Jones.

The Bravo star said that she’s emotionally invested in her employees and is committed to bringing “more jobs and opportunity to communities that have more African Americans.”

“I’ve been trying to figure out a way to just bring more opportunities to our community,” she added.

Kandi revealed that filming the new series was more laid back than filming RHOA, because “pushing buttons” is not the main focus on Kandi & The Gang. She added that the upcoming season of RHOA promises to be “amazing” especially considering the cast lost two major players, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey.

“I got to give props to our executive producer that they brought on this year,” the reality star dished. “He was definitely on our ass as far as making sure everybody was 100 percent real about their storylines, dealing with each other, and not allowing us to just tiptoe through the season.”

She confirmed that she and Marlo Hampton shared a “very, very bad moment” while filming the upcoming season, but are currently “in a better place.”

Kandi shared that while she enjoys being a part of RHOA, she also loves acting and making music with her group Xscape.

“I feel like I’ve been blessed to a point now where Bravo has opened up and allowed me to do these other things all while still being part of ‘Real Housewives.’ And as long as it all balances out to where they get what they need from me and I’m still able to do some of these other things that I love and that fulfill me, I will continue to be a part,” Kandi said.

Kandi & The Gang premieres on Sunday, March 6, at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

