Eva Marcille Sounds Off About ‘Messy’ Candiace Dillard After Viral Firing Rumor!

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Eva Marcille, sparked controversy after sounding off about Real Housewives of Potomac star, Candiace Dillard, during her gig on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” A blind item posted by “Bravo and Cocktails” hit the internet last month, and Candiace’s name began to trend as the referenced east coast gal supposedly headed for Bravo’s chopping block. The report claimed that an “east coast housewife” would not be invited back to her franchise ahead of the upcoming filming season.

A flood of RHOP fans identified Candiace as the “problematic” reality star. Candiace addressed the report on social media after her name trended on Twitter.

Candiace responded on the platform, hinting that she might also believe that she is the mystery Bravo star mentioned in the story.

“Like I said, count on yourself. And Jesus. That’s it and that’s all,” the reality star tweeted.

She added in a second tweet—“I’m ready to check out.”

Candiace sounded off again the next day, after the report went viral.

“Wow. I was trending? You all really want me to be that girl, don’t you? 🥴🌸” Candiace wrote on Twitter.

Eva weighed in on the issue after Gary With the Tea noted that he wouldn’t watch RHOP if Candiace was no longer in the mix.

“I’m not gonna watch the show no more if Candiace is not on there then because if you put these girls on these shows to act out and honey to give some drama. Then when they give too much drama, then you want to pull them off the show?” Gary said.

“Now I didn’t like the idea when Candiace was on with Monique [Samuels]. They took Monique off because Monique tried to pop her because she was talking mess to her…” he added.

Eva chimed in with an opinion shared by many fans of the Potomac franchise.

“Cause she messy, Gary. Call a spade a spade,” Eva said.

Gary pointed out that messiness is what “Housewives” viewers want—but Eva disagreed.

“No, they want truth,” she responded.

Watch Eva shade Candiace below!

Some Instagram users agreed with Eva, but others called the former RHOA star a hypocrite, based on her own past behavior.

This is not the first time that fans have sounded off about Candiace’s role on the popular reality show. Rumors alleging that Candiace would likely be cut from the RHOP cast circulated after the airing of the Season 6 reunion.

Bravo host, Andy Cohen, questioned Candiace about her multiple issues with other cast members during the reunion series, but she refused to accept any blame.

“All I’m saying is, why do I wake up to tweets saying ‘Fire her’?” Cohen asked Candiace during the reunion.

Candiace brushed off the fan opinion and said that “it has less to do with me and more to do with people that can’t keep up with what [I] say.”

