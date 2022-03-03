1000-LB Sisters ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Caught In A Lie!

A 1000-lb. Sisters fan started a Reddit thread accusing Tammy Slaton of lying to fans.

Tammy checked herself back into rehab to work on her food addiction by the end of season 3. Since then, the TLC star has been telling fans that she is making significant progress. Chris Combs told viewers that Tammy had lost over 100 pounds already during her stay at the facility. While at rehab, Tammy has been posting on social media which has led fans to question if she is really telling the truth.

The Slaton sister has been posting several videos on her TikTok account. From her videos, fans don’t think Tammy has lost any weight. The Reddit post featured a photo of Tammy with the caption, “For everyone who thought that heavily filtered TikTok last week was evidence of weight loss, enjoy this even-more-recent screenshot of TamTam. Look kids, she’s lying to you.” Most fans agreed that Tammy does look a lot smaller than she did during the last season of 1000-lb. Sisters .

Viewers had mixed feelings about Tammy’s recent weight. One fan replied on the Reddit thread, “I agree. She looks a lot better here, it’s all relative—she’s still big + has a long way to go, but I think definitely smaller,” Somebody else said, ”She just makes me sad, I’ve been hoping for the best for her, but it’s clear she isn’t going to change and the sad truth is that you can’t help someone who doesn’t want to be helped.” Another fan said that Tammy Slaton might never lose the weight even if she is in rehab.

Fans who are doubting Tammy’s weight loss will get to see her during the next season of the TLC show. At the end of season 3, fans were worried about the future of the show. Since Amy is focusing on her family life and Tammy is in rehab, many thought the show might be ending soon. In another video Tammy uploaded to her Instagram, the TLC star said, “I would love to give you a weight loss update. But you’ll have to wait until Season 4 comes out.”

1000-lb. Sisters viewers were excited to hear the news about the upcoming season. “Oh that’s why she can’t comment on her weight loss because of season 4. There was none,” a fan wrote. Another Redditor said, “She loves the attention no matter how she is getting it. She would/has and is risking her life for it.”

