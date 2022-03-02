1000-LB Sisters Tammy Slaton Sparks Rehab Romance Rumors After Posting Cozy TikTok Dance Video!

Tammy Slaton grabbed the attention of her followers after the 1000-lb Sisters star posted a TikTok video that revealed the reality star dancing with a man nicknamed “Bigg Nate.”

Tammy, who is currently in a rehab facility for food addiction, and a man named Nathaniel Oliver sparked romance rumors when they lip-synced and showed off their dance moves in the TikTok share. The reality star captioned the dance vid, “Duet with Nathaniel Oliver.”

Fans flooded the post’s comment section, demanding to know the scoop.

“Ermm is this your new man?!” one follower asked.

“She’s definitely got a rehab boo. Looks like they’re in the facility together,” another said.

Tammy swiftly shut down the gossip, insisting that the duo was just friends.

“Y’all calm down he is just a friend dang,” the TLC star wrote in the comment section.

Tammy made headlines last month, after her sister, Amy, claimed that she had “lost her house because she can’t afford rent” amid her expensive stay in rehab.

“Tammy’s social security pays it, it takes her whole social security check, the show isn’t paying,” Amy told The Sun. “That’s why I hear she doesn’t have a place to live because she can’t afford the rent.

The TLC star claimed that the network paid for Tammy’s previous rehab stints and confirmed that they had both been compensated for filming their reality TV show.

“I’m not sure when she’s gonna come back, but I know that she’s getting the help she needs,” Amy noted. “If she needs to be up there for a year, two years, that’s fine. She needs the help.”

Tammy caused concern among fans when she revealed that she had been drinking and smoking amid her struggle for better health. One episode featured Tammy being picked up by a friend for a night out.

“We’ve just been drinking, vaping. As a teenager, I wasn’t doing any partying. I was super shy about my weight and I didn’t really have many friends,” Tammy said in a confessional spot.

“But now, I’m at the point where I don’t care. I’m gonna be me. We don’t eat healthily. Because for me, if I eat something like pizza or pizza rolls, the bread soaks up the alcohol and the grease helps so we don’t get too hungover,” she added.

She also admitted to downing eight bottles of booze a week in order to cope with her mental health problems.

Tammy was placed on a ventilator in a medically induced coma one day into her rehab stint, after having trouble breathing.

“They’re just telling us that her lungs have given up, and like her body is shutting down,” her sister, Amanda, said during the finale episode.

Tammy received a tracheotomy, and after three weeks in the hospital, was able to return to rehab.

“I’m happy, I’m relieved, I’m still sad. I’m just grateful,” Amanda said. “I’m just like, good looking out up there, you know. Thanks. We prayed for a miracle and God gave us one.”

