Real Housewives of Atlanta Mama Joyce Disses Kenya Moore Ahead of ‘Kandi & The Gang’ Premiere!

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Kandi Burruss‘ new spinoff series, Kandi & The Gang, follows drama unfolding at the Old Lady Gang (OLG) restaurant, the Atlanta eatery the Real Housewives of Atlanta star owns and operates with her husband, Todd Tucker.

Kandi’s mother, Mama Joyce, appeared on “BroughChat” ahead of the show’s premiere and grabbed the opportunity to throw some shade at Kandi’s co-star, Kenya Moore.

The new series revolves around Kandi Burruss and her husband, as well as Mama Joyce Jones, Aunt Nora Wilcox, Aunt Bertha Jones, Kandi’s business manager Don Juan, and other members of the OLG team, including Phillip Frempong, Shawndreca Robinson, Dom’Unique Variety, Torin Mitchell, Brandon Black, Patrick Dallas, Brian Redmond, Melvin Jones, and Rashard Roles.



Kandi’s mom did not hold back when she decided to compare former RHOA veteran, Porsha Williams, to Kenya Moore.

“Porsha is what Kenya wished she was ten years ago,” Joyce snarked, during the chatfest.

Joyce admitted that both women were “beautiful” after being taken to task by Kandi—but the outspoken grandmother didn’t stop there.

“When you really see them face-to-face, Porsha is a brick house,” Joyce remarked.

“Kenya is a house,” she stated when asked to compare the two women.

“Mama don’t lie,” she added.

“Four years ago, my husband Todd and I started a family restaurant called Old Lady Gang. OLG was a hit,” Kandi said in the show’s preview trailer.

Todd added—“But now it’s dysfunctional. Between your family and some of that staff, those people are crazy in there.”

Kandi and Todd made headlines in December, after the IRS slapped the company the reality star shares with her husband, Burruss Tucker Restaurant Group LLC, with a federal lien, on November 17.

The lien alleged that the couple had not fully paid a small business tax bill, and owed $2,520 for the quarter. The debt piled on to two other liens filed against the songwriter over the past nine months.

The IRS claimed that Kandi did not pay an owed $15,812.52, in June. The government filed another lien for $5,156, the amount owed for the quarter, two months later. The liens had not been paid off as of late last year. The RHOA couple reportedly owes a total of $23,488.52.

MTO News reported last month that the upcoming RHOA season might be Kandi’s last.

Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, and Kandi Burruss will join comeback RHOA star, Sheree Whitfield, and newcomer, Sanya Richards-Ross, for the upcoming season. The production source claimed that Kandi and Sanya were underwhelming during filming season.

“Sheree and Marlo are the stars of this season. Drew brought the drama, and so did Kenya. But Sanya and Kandi are on the chopping block,” the producer told the outlet.

“Kandi was boring this season, and she’s the highest-paid Housewife,” the insider continued. “She’s gone after this season.”

Kandi & The Gang premieres on Sunday, March 6, at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips