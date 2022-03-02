Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Heather Gay Arrested For DUI — Tested Positive For Amphetamines!

Heather Gay’s past run-in with the law has resurfaced after her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City castmate, Lisa Barlow, hinted at the past legal trouble during the Season 2 reunion.

The Beauty Lab owner quipped that she had “dirt” on Lisa, and her co-star hit back asking “What about your DUI?”

“I don’t have one. Look it up!” Heather responded.

“Yes you do! I did look it up,” Lisa shouted back. “Yes you do, you’re a liar.”

Heather was arrested on July 1, 2012, at 1:00 a.m. for driving under the influence in Salt Lake City, according to court documents obtained by The Sun, on Monday.

The documents stated—“During the traffic stop, Officer Harker believed he could smell alcohol and asked Ms. Gay if she had been drinking.”

“Ms. Gay responded that earlier in the evening, she had a ‘few sips’ with friends at a local club. Ms. Gay also told Officer Harker that she had a prescription for Adderall.”

Heather was arrested after reportedly refusing to submit to a breathalyzer test. A search warrant was obtained at the police station and her blood was analyzed.

“The test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.06 and a positive result for amphetamines,” the court papers claimed.

The future reality star pleaded not guilty to the DUI and misdemeanor traffic charges and went on to file a Motion to Suppress Evidence of the Blood Draw Based on Exceeding Scope of Warrant. She argued that the police officer “exceeded the scope of the search warrant by instructing the toxicologist to search for amphetamines in her blood where the search warrant states ‘specifically, the substance alcohol,’ thus suggesting that alcohol was the sole item to be tested.”

A judge denied the motion.

Heather was later found guilty after her DUI was reduced to a reckless driving charge. She was sentenced to 180 days, but was only required to complete two days of community service after 178 days of her sentence were suspended. She was also reportedly ordered to pay $600 in court fines, serve 364 days on probation and attend a LIVE MADD Victim Impact Panel.

Heather has yet to post about her 2012 arrest on social media.

Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sunday at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

