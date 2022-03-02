90 Day Fiance 90 Day Fiancé’s Natalie Mordovtseva Gives Update On Her Mom In Ukraine!

90 Day Fiance’s Natalie Mordovtseva gave her fans an update on her mother who resides in Ukraine.

Natalie joined the cast of 90 Day Fiance when she began dating her now estranged husband, Mike Youngquist. After a short romance, Natalie moved from her home country of Ukraine to be with Mike. Natalie left her mother, Neila, behind with who she was very close. With the ongoing attacks in Ukraine at the moment, fans have been asking Natalie how her mother is doing.

Natalie updated her Instagram followers in a recent story post. She captioned it, “My mom is safe from today morning, she made it to Europe with some other families,” She continued.”Unfortunately, my all friends are locked at that hell … every night they telling me that they gonna die. I’m suffering with my people.” The clip in which Natalie added a violin song showed the reality star looking emotional.

Mike has yet to respond to anything concerning Natalie, and he might not. The former couple is not on good terms at the moment. Natalie moved from Sequim, Washington, and is now living in Florida. The couple recently had a huge fight during the 90 Day Fiance-Tell-All episode which ended in Natalie storming out crying. Mike had said that he was filing for a divorce from her after she went on dates with other men during 90 Day: The Single Life. He said, “She don’t love me. We got married and you were gone in six months, Natalie.”

Another 90 Day Fiance star who has family in Ukraine is Yara Zaya. She moved from her home country to New Orleans to be with her husband Jovi. Yara has also been keeping fans updated on her family in Ukraine. On Monday she posted to her Instagram. “Today we had a peaceful meeting in New Orleans to support the people of Ukraine,” Zaya wrote alongside pictures of her holding up a blanket of the Ukrainian flag. “Thanks so much to the lady who made this beautiful blanket for me, it means a lot for me. Thanks for everyone who showed up to support today, and everyone who has supported me through social media. I am sorry that I have not had the energy to respond to messages or comments. #prayforukraine #ukraine #nola.”

Fans flooded the TLC star’s comment section with support during this difficult time. One fan said, “You don’t ever need to apologize Yara. Your hurting and we all understand. Your amazing. Stay strong and know your in many prayers.”

