90 Day Fiancé's Chuck Potthast Diagnosed With Cancer!

90 Day Fiancé’s Chuck Potthast shared with fans in a recent post that he had been diagnosed with Cancer.

In a recent preview clip of 90 Day Diaries, a few of the show’s cast members share what they are up to. One of the recent stars was Elizabeth’s father Chuck Potthast. 90 Day Fiancé fans remember Chuck from Season 5 of the TLC reality show. Chuck was a huge factor when it came to Elizabeth and Andrei’s marriage. He had become very suspicious of Andrei at first since he was a foreigner. Throughout the episodes, Chuck’s relationship with Andrei got a lot better.

Andrei moved from Russia to Florida to be with Elizabeth. Andrei Castravet butted heads with his father-in-law mainly because he didn’t have a job. Elizabeth was the family’s breadwinner at the time since Andrei didn’t have a permit to work, yet. Elizabeth had a part-time job which she used to pay her bills along with financial assistance from Chuck. Several viewers saw this as Andrei and Elizabeth taking advantage of Chuck, although he was only trying to help out his daughter and her family.

In the 90 Day Diaries clip, Potthast says he gets emotional whenever he speaks about children or illness. Chuck told fans that he has been battling cancer for the past couple of years. Fans were shocked to learn about Chuck’s diagnosis. One said, “Poor chuck. He has cancer. Wow. Hope he can get recovered.” Another fan said Chuck didn’t deserve the illness. Fans are hoping that his family will be there to support him as he goes through this trying time. Chuck and his ex-wife, Megan Potthast, have seven children together. Chuck didn’t disclose how his diagnosis has been affecting his real estate business, where some of his family members work.

Chuck is not the only TLC star who will be featured on 90 Day Diaries. Elizabeth and Andrei will be on the TLC spin-off to celebrate some milestones. Though fans have made it clear they might not be happy for the couple if they are still depending on Chuck. One fan said, “Andrei and Libby build a new house?? Who’s paying for it – chuck???” Andrei and Elizabeth share a 3-year-old daughter together, Eleanor.

The new season of 90 Day Diaries will premiere on March 21st. Other 90 Day Fiancé stars will also appear on the spin-off series to give fans a look at their home lives.

