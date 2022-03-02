Reality TV Shows 1000-Lb Best Friends: Fans SLAM Tina Online After Her Outburst!

After the recent 1000-lb Best Friends episode, viewers came after Tina online for her emotional outburst.

In a recent episode of 1000-lb Sisters, Tina and the rest of the gang go for an intense workout session. The “Barbarian Burn” workout proved a little difficult for Tina to endure. She ended up storming out of the session full of tears.

Tina said, “They’re coming at me, yelling and screaming,” She continued, “They’re gonna have to back off me or I’m gonna leave. I can’t handle yelling.” After the episode aired a lot of TLC viewers called Vannessa’s best friend a crybaby.

One viewer spoke about how Tina doesn’t want to do almost anything. “Tina is acting like a child right now….she is triggered by them yelling & she was triggered by Vannessa being naked in the rain….like what can she handle.” Other viewers pointed out the best friends might have not known how intense the workout would be. Somebody tweeted, “That workout was way too hard for them – someone could have died – very irresponsible.”

That was not the only incident that had TLC fans bashing Tina online. During another episode where the best friends went to a campout, Tina got into an argument with Vanessa after she ran around naked. One viewer took to Twitter to condemn Tina’s reaction to her best friend’s moment. “Tina! You WERE judging Vannessa. She did nothing wrong. If she was skinny, you probably would have laughed. You put her in that “FAT” box. YOU did that. Not a bunch of skinny people.”

One fan said, “Tina is literally the worst. She really lives up to that call the manager haircut.” Another fan tweeted out about Tina’s annoying behavior on the show. “Can Tina be replaced with a more fun, secure, prudeLESS, stuck up the assLESS bestfriend? Every damn thing bothers her.” Some viewers even think Tina is the one bringing all the drama to the show. However, there are those 1000-lb Bestfriends fans who think otherwise.

Some fans explained that Tina might be worried about how she comes off on TV. “I think Tina is cautious about what is going to be put out on national TV. I wouldn’t want to embarrass my kids or my family either.”Another fan wrote, “Vanessa running around butt naked was fun as hell. Tina needs to pull the stick out of her ass.”

1000-lb Best Friends airs Monday nights, at 10 p.m. EST, on TLC.

