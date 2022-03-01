Teen Mom Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Renovated Podcast Office After Finally Moving Into New $750K Delaware Mansion!

Teen Mom star, Kailyn Lowry, has moved into her new house and is already showing off her new office space.

On Monday, Kailyn posted a video of her new office to her Instagram. The clip featured a black couch with three pillows in different prints and fabrics. Behind the couch was a large marble painting that complimented the surrounding. Lowry captioned the clip, “new couch for the office.” Their video also showed a glass table in front of the couch.

Kailyn has made sure to take fans on the journey with her as she adds furniture to the new house. The Teen Mom 2 alum recently moved in with her four kids, though some fans speculate the star might not be in the house for too long. Kailyn held a Q&A for fans on her IG stories. One fan asked, “Is this the house you’re going to settle in?” Lowry replied with a boomerang clip that she captioned, “2-5 years.”

Several Reddit fans were not happy about Kailyn’s move to another house. One fan said, “Yet her kids can’t look back to one specific childhood home where they can always come to.” Another fan of the star said, “Two years goes by so quickly. I would still feel like I ‘just moved in’ after two years.” Somebody else pointed out that the way Kailyn constantly moves around for no reason makes no sense. Kailyn’s podcast room is not the first part of the house she has shown fans.

The mother of four has several photos of her new house on her Instagram page. Lowry posted a cute photo of her sons when they arrived in the new house. She captioned a photo of them in front of the house with cute walk signs, “Got to welcome @isaacelliottr & @lincmarroquin home for their first night in the new house with @funsidewalksigns such a cute idea & so proud and happy to be here!” One fan responded, “Congratulations, hope you guys are very happy there.” Another fan pointed out that Lowry had forgotten to hide her address from her cute family post.

When Kailyn herself finally moved into the house, she couldn’t contain her excitement. She wrote, “I can officially move in! The snow may be stopping me this weekend but before we know it I’ll be cooking in this beautiful kitchen! Check out the tile from @lazermarble.”

