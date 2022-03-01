Celebrity News Shanna Moakler Granted Emergency Protective Order After Being Battered By Ex!

Shanna Moakler has been issued an emergency protective order following the arrest of her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, Us Weekly reports. The outlet has obtained the police report, which described what went down before Rondeau was taken into custody by the LAPD.

The officer stated in the report that “[Rondeau] grabbed victim by the hair, [swinging] her by hair on the ground.” Rondeau then “grabbed [Moakler’s] face and neck, threw chair at victim and urinated on [her], leaving visible injuries.”

Moakler, 46, had been dating Rondeau, 29, on and off since 2020. The emergency order is valid for seven days, until the morning of March 3. The former Miss USA has yet to file for a separate restraining order to extend the protective order past one week.

The document states that the model must not “harass, attack, strike, threaten, [or] assault” Moakler and forbids Rondeau to contact her directly or indirectly “by any means.” The order requires Rondeau to stay at least 100 yards away from the Celebrity Big Brother alum, which will force him to immediately move out of her residence.

Several hours before the domestic violence incident unfolded, Rondeau sounded off on Instagram Live, via Moakler’s account. He alleged that Moakler was still obsessed with her ex-husband, Travis Barker, and slept at a married man’s home the previous night.

Moakler and the Blink-182 drummer were married from 2004 to 2008 and share two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

“So, it’s over, K? Oh lord is f–king right, so record me now because this is done,” Rondeau yelled during the disturbing livestream. “I’m done. I’m never talking to this f–king specimen of a f–king human again. The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f–king people the whole entire time in our relationship.”

A source spoke to Us Weekly at the time, claiming that Rondeau was “spinning the story.” The insider added that Moakler “would never” sleep with a married man.

“She’s not getting back with him, that’s for sure,” a source told the outlet last week, adding that Rondeau had been “kicked out” of her house. “She’s completely done. She’s been with him for a few years and she was serious about their relationship. … It’s just an emotional time for her right now. Shanna is doing OK and is just recovering from yesterday’s traumatic experience.”

Rondeau posted a statement on his Instagram Story after he was released from custody, on February 25.

“Today was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life,” he wrote at the time. “To my family and friends, I just want you to know I love you so so much. You know I’d never lay a hand on another woman. My mother is my angel and my best friend. She raised me right. … I’m safe and I’m just moving forward. I’m just mentally drained and in complete disbelief. The love of my life has made me out to be the villain. This will be my last post for awhile. God bless everyone who actually knows the truth of who I am and how I am as a man.”

