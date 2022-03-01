Caitlyn Jenner Kylie Jenner Fans Slam Parent, Caitlyn, As ‘Selfish’ For Letting Her Date Older Rapper Tyga When She Was Just 17!

Kylie Jenner fans are now coming after Caitlyn Jenner for allowing her to date rapper, Tyga, when she was still young.

Kylie Jenner recently welcomed her second baby with rapper Travis Scott. Now that the reality star is a mother of two, fans have been taking a walk down memory lane. One thing that stood out to many KUWTK fans was that Kylie was allowed to date the rapper, Tyga, when she was still a teenager.

Growing up in the public eye can be hard for any family, and it was no different for the Kardashians. Kylie Jenner and Kendall have been filmed almost their entire lives. Fans brought up the fact that when Kylie was celebrating her 17th birthday in 2017, she was getting cozy with Tyga. At the time, Tyga was still in a relationship with his baby mama, Blac Chyna. However, Chyna and Tyga split after the rumors became too much. A few months later Tyga posted a photo that confirmed his relationship with Kylie.

After Kylie Jenner turned 18, their relationship became even more public. The couple was unapologetic in showing their love for each other. However, Kylie and Tyga ended up splitting up after a few years of dating. Kylie ended up dating Travis Scott, with whom she shares a daughter named Stormi. Looking back at Kylie’s dating history, fans are slamming Caitlyn Jenner for letting her daughter date much older men.

Caitlyn, 72, has come under fire from fans. A Redditor began a thread asking, “Why did Caitlyn let Kylie date Tyga?” One user replied on the post, “I always felt like she was pretty strict on Kylie, so it just doesn’t make sense to me why she’d be okay with Tyga grooming her.” Another Kardashian fan wrote on the Reddit post, “Caitlyn strikes me as the sort of parent where she is good with young children who do what they’re told and look up to you, but the moment they get older and start questioning you, she gives up.”

Another fan of the reality family said that Caitlyn seemed to be self-absorbed—that’s why Tyga ended up dating Kylie. Another fan said, “Caitlyn is a horrible father. Always has been. I think by the time Kylie was being groomed by Tyga she was even more wrapped up in herself than usual too.”

