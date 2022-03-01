19 Kids and Counting Jill Duggar Pregnant With Rainbow Baby!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Jill Duggar is expecting her third child with husband, Derick Dillard, after suffering a miscarriage. The “Counting On” personality’s rainbow baby is due this summer.

The couple shared the happy news on their family blog on Sunday, announcing that their boys, Israel David, 6, and Samuel Scott, 4, will soon have a little brother or sister.

“Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby,” Jill and Derick wrote.

“We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!” the couple added.

Jill, 30, and Derick, 32, added that they have not yet learned the gender of their unborn child.

“We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!” the pair shared.

Jill revealed that she had miscarried a baby in October 2021.

“[Israel and Samuel] were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after baby was born,” she announced on YouTube, in October.

“However, a few days later, we started miscarrying. Even though it was too early to tell the baby’s gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby’s significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard.”

Jill and Derick tied the knot on June 21, 2014, after a three-month engagement. They announced that they were expecting their first child eight weeks after they wed. The couple chose to leave “Counting On” in 2017, amid an effort to distance themselves from the Duggar clan.

“We’re not on the best terms with some of my family,” Jill admitted in October 2020.

She admitted that her decision to step away to focus on her marriage and kids had not been easy.

“We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working towards healing and restoration,” she shared.

Jill and Derick were vocal in their criticism of the Duggar family after the arrest of Jill’s brother, Josh Duggar. Josh was arrested on child pornography charges in April 2021 and was found guilty in December. That same month, Derick Dillard slammed his estranged father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar, blasting the former TLC star as manipulative, deceitful, and abusive. The father of two labeled Duggar a “sellout” in a scathing Facebook response underneath a story about Duggar’s run for a seat in the Arkansas Senate.

Jim Bob lost the primary race in mid-December, winning roughly 15% of the vote

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips