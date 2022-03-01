90 Day Fiance 90 Day Fiance’s Ximena Morales Confirms She Underwent Plastic Surgery! (Photos)

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days star, Ximena Morales, recently underwent plastic surgery and shared her photos online for fans to see.

Ximena Morales posted a new TikTok of her plastic surgery. The nail tech posted a before and after video of her breast augmentation procedure. In the before photos, Ximena is dressed in a bikini and captioned it, “Antes de mi siruguia [before my surgery].” The ‘after’ photos showed the reality star with significant results after the procedure. “Después de mi siruguia.’ [after my surgery],” read the caption. After the post got a lot of attention, Ximena deleted the photos.

Morales’ latest plastic surgery comes after she mentioned it to her fiance, Mike. During 990 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days season 5, Ximena told Mike that she wants to get a boob job to go a few cup sizes higher. The Feb 27 episode of the show shows the couple having a conversation while shopping for a wedding dress. While in the confessional, Ximena admitted she loved how the wedding dresses fit her. “But something is keeping me from enjoying it as much as I should. The truth is, I’m not happy with Mike right now. And there’s something I need to discuss with him.”

Ximena sat down to talk to Mike, 34, about what was bothering her. She questioned him, “If you were going to pay for my dress, you don’t want to give me the money for my operation?” Ximena also explained that she could work as a model after the boob job, however, Mike wasn’t having it. Instead, he replied, “But I like them the way they are. You don’t need to have the surgery.” Ximena fired back saying, “I don’t have boobies yet. I want to get operated [on] the day after you go to New York. So, I need the money this week. Do you understand?”

According to In Touch, sources claim Mike and Ximena never made it to the altar. They claim the couple split up less than a year into their relationship. One fan reacted to the news on Ximena’s Instagram comments, “If I was Mike I would had left when she wanted the boob job done first instead of the wedding dress..I think everything worked out for the best..” Another user noticed that Ximena is no longer wearing her wedding ring or following Mike, so viewers will have to wait and see what happens on the show.

