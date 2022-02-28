Celebrity News Wendy Williams’ Friends And Family Worried After Show’s Cancellation!

People close to Wendy Williams have grown increasingly concerned in the days since the host got hit with the news that her talk show had been canceled.

On Tuesday, The Wendy Williams Show announced that the show would end at the conclusion of Season 13. Wendy lost her purple chair after being absent since the beginning of Season 13 amid multiple health issues. She has battled addiction, Graves’ disease, and a rumored mental breakdown.

Wendy is currently in a legal battle to gain back control of her finances after she was accused of being incapable of taking care of her financial affairs.

Wendy currently resides in Florida with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 21. Wendy’s friends and family are reportedly worried and are attempting to get her back in the groove, according to a Page Six report.

“Wendy is missing her medical appointments down in Florida,” a longtime friend told the outlet. “People are very worried about Wendy and her wellbeing … We want to get Wendy back to New York City to get her back on track.”

Wendy reportedly hired lawyer, LaShawn Thomas, amid her fight against Wells Fargo. The bank froze her accounts after claiming that Wendy was an “incapacitated person” in need of guardianship. Wendy claimed that the financial advisor who made the claim was a “disgruntled” ex-staffer.

“A lot of people are concerned about Wendy right now, but it seems like things are getting worse,” a production source told The Post, referring to Sherri Shepherd shifting from permanent guest host to winning Wendy’s time slot. “Wendy is pissed right now. You have to understand her talk show was pretty much all she had. It was her passion, so now what?”

“Wendy is on sick leave and has basically been fired. This isn’t right and Wendy isn’t going to take this,” sources previously told Radar. “She is considering legal action against her producers and is also deciding on what to do about Sherri Shepherd.”

The Post reported that Wendy’s longtime publicist, Howard Bragman, and manager, Bernie Young, along with a team of doctors and lawyers had teamed up to help Wendy get back on her feet. Bragman recently put out a statement about the situation on Instagram, and controversy popped after Wendy seemingly snapped back.

“Mr. Bragman although I appreciate your concerns and respect you immensely I have not authorized you to make any statements on my behalf,” the comment read.

“The statement that was put out by the guy Howard was not in the best interest of Wendy. You wouldn’t refer to your client’s show as the ‘Maybe Wendy Show,’ which was shade directed towards Wendy,” the chat show queen’s apparent new publicist, Shawn Zanotti, told The Post.

She continued—“To further go on to question the validity of her verified IG page, is even more proof that this was not in the best interest of Wendy — knowing he hasn’t spoken to her.”

“He is attempting to insert himself into the conversation for his own recognition,” she added. “I never release her statement without Wendy approving it first. I am giving you my personal opinion right now — her focus at this time is on her health and the case … The focus right now should not be on the public shaming of Wendy Williams or the production company making a decision from ‘a business point of view,’ it should be on uplifting her while she is going through a very human experience.”

“So, please send prayers and positivity to Wendy and her legal team who have bigger fish to fry!” the rep concluded.

Wendy revealed that she was living in a sober house amid a battle with addiction in 2019, the same year as she filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Hunter, after a 20-year marriage. Wendy and Kevin split after it was discovered that he had fathered a child with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson.

