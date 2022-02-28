Celebrity News Todrick Hall Threatened To Out HIV Status Of His Former Assistant!

Tommy Italiano has come out to expose his former boss, Todrick Hall for threatening to expose his HIV status!

During an interview on the Zen Blonde podcast, Todrick’s former assistant opened up about how he was being mistreated by the singer. Since Todrick entered the Celebrity Big Brother house, there have been a few people going online to expose him. Now that he is no longer in CBB, fans have been coming after him for his horrible personality. Italiano is the latest person who has worked for Hall to expose him.

Italiano first worked for Hall in 2017 after he had just finished law school. He worked as a production and personal assistant for Hall’s Netflix documentary, Behind The Curtain. Italiano claimed he had undergone years of exploitation and psychological abuse by Todrick. However, Tommy stayed by his side because Todrick made him feel like family. “I was able to look past some of the things he was doing because he really made me believe I was part of his family. He would call me his brother. His mom would tell me I was like a son. So I really became invested in him as a person and as an artist.”

The relationship between the two turned sour when Italiano came to the defense of former dancer, Tommy White. After learning what his assistant did, Hall called him and threatened to ruin his career. Italiano demanded an apology from Hall for all he had done but the singer refused. Instead, Todrick tried to twist things on him by saying he is problematic and has issues. When Italiano added that he would tell everyone about Hall’s toxic behavior, the singer made a shocking threat.

“Well, if you say anything about me, I’m going to go on my YouTube channel and I’m going to say that you have HIV and that you have unprotected sex with people and you don’t tell them and I’m going to destroy your reputation. I’m going to destroy your career, and this will be the last time you ever work again.” Italiano also claimed that Todrick called his mother and outed his HIV-positive status.

During his time as an assistant, Tommy also witnessed Todrick exploit fans who cared about him. He exploited fans for free labor, refused to pay other employees, and even cyberbullied a former dancer.

