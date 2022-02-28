Teen Mom ‘Teen Mom’ Chelsea Houska & Husband Cole Land HGTV Home Renovation Show!

Chelsea Houska and husband Cole Deboer have just landed their own HGTV renovation show.

Teen Mom alum, Chelsea, has been busy lately with husband Cole. The couple has three kids together, Watson, 5, Layne 3, and Walker June 1. Earlier this month, HGTV announced a new show focused on the couple, titled Farmhouse Fabulous. The series will focus on Cole and Chelsea as they set up a design business in South Dakota. The show is set to debut in Spring 2023 and will focus on the couple helping other families renovate their houses.

Chelsea shared a cute photo of her and Cole while they filmed for their new show. In the photo, the 30-year-old was dressed a black hat, ripped jeans, and boots. While Cole wore dark jeans and a grey short sleeve polo. Deboer also shared another photo of the two standing with contractors from Pride Built Homes, to his page.

Teen Mom fans rushed to the comment section of Chelsea’s post to express their excitement about the couple’s new show. One user said, “Can’t wait for the show! missed seeing you guys on TV going to be interesting seeing how you build houses and your type of style going to take some notes for when I get my own house.” Another fan wrote, ”Good for them – knew this was coming. This is totally their wheelhouse and I think it’s going to be super successful.”

Fans over on Reddit weren’t as excited to hear about Chelsea and Cole’s new series after seeing how their last show turned out. One Redditor said, “I’ve watched a lot of HGTV over the years and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a show where the hosts’ levels of expertise was, ‘we decorated our house once!’ Confused by this!”

A lot of viewers agreed that the reality couple didn’t have enough experience to handle such a show.

Some fans said they wouldn’t be watching Cole and Chelsea’s new show. Somebody else said, “Because, while their home is nice, it’s only ONE home and it took them a while to cultivate the style and touches that they wanted for it… I know Cole is handy, but nothing about them screams that they know what they’re doing with designing a home lol.”

Betsy Ayala, SVP of Programming and Production at HGTV, responded to inquiries from viewers. She said, “Chelsea and Cole are spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business. We’ll showcase their optimism and youthful creativity throughout the series, and we’re sure their 8.6 million Instagram followers will love every minute of it!”

