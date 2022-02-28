Sister Wives Sister Wives: Robyn Brown’s Stepfather Dies!

Robyn Brown’s stepfather, Paul Howard Sullivan, has passed away at the age of 80. Paul is being remembered as a person who always helped others.

Paul’s obituary, posted on Hughes Mortuary website, revealed that the Sister Wives star’s stepfather died on February 22, 2022.

“He was a loving husband and father, dedicated to living life or death on his own terms and with his code of honor,” the obituary states.

“Paul was known for his outstanding principles, integrity, and helping others when needed.”

“He expected others to have the same moral compass; if not, he would defiantly (yes defiantly!) let you know.”

The obituary said that Paul “lived, loved, and wanted to be known for those incredible qualities” and that “everyone he came in contact with surely will remember his presence in their life and greatly miss him.”

While Robyn, 43, has not shared much about her relationship with her stepfather, the TLC star is listed as a family member in the obituary. The children Robyn shares with Kody Brown—Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, and Ariella, are also listed in the tribute. Robyn’s birth father, Robert Marck, and her mother, Alice, divorced when Robyn was nine years old. Alice later became Paul’s second wife, and Robyn took his last name. Robyn often refers to Paul as “my dad” on the long-running TLC series.

Paul was also dad to Robyn’s former nanny, Mindy Jessop. Mindy announced her father’s death in her Instagram Story, sharing a smiling photo snapped with her dad. The post soon made the rounds on Reddit.

During the recently concluded season of Sister Wives, Robyn and Kody’s decision to hire Mindy to help with their children caused friction within the Brown clan. Christine Brown wondered why the nanny was able to mix with Kody and Robyn while the Brown siblings were banned from their home, during the Covid pandemic. Christine cited her daughter, Ysabel, who was shut out from mixing with Robyn and Kody’s kids, during an exchange with her husband, featured in a December episode.

“You have a nanny over. She’s over all the time,” Christine asked Kody. “I don’t understand why Ysabel can’t come over and hang out. She’s devastated.”

Christine also questioned why it was necessary to hire Mindy, since Robyn, who does not work outside the home, was home all day.

Paedon Brown, son of Kody and Christine, recently showed off a nanny-themed t-shirt in a TikTok video—and fans immediately understood its snarky message.

“I got this package in the mail,” Paedon said, earlier this month. “And it doesn’t matter the package isn’t super important but it’s kind of just like … funny? You know?”

The TLC son showed off his new shirt, which read—“What. Does. The. Nanny. Do?”

Christine, who announced her split from Kody ahead of Season 16, quipped the on-point question printed on the shirt during a filmed personal interview. Robyn, who was slammed by fans for the maneuver, was forced to reveal that the nanny had contracted the virus, late in the season.

