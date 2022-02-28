Keeping Up With The Kardashians Rob Kardashian ‘DONE’ With Black Women… Now Dating Skinny White Girl! (See Photos)

Rob Kardashian is dating again and fans have noticed something different with his current girlfriend.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is best known for his relationship with Blac Chyna. The two started dating in 2016 and have a five-year-old daughter, Dream. Rob and Chyna got engaged in April of the same year but had a rocky relationship before calling it quits. Since then, Rob has been spotted with another beautiful woman. According to MTO, fans are speculating that Rob is now dating Liana Levi.

Liana is the founder of Forma Pilates and a close family friend to the Kardashians. She is especially close to Kendall Jenner and a few other celebrities. Fans began speculating about Rob and Liana’s relationship after they signed a letter together. The duo sent their friend, fashion designer Nicolas Bijan flowers and a note after the birth of his daughter. “Roxy & Nicholas, Congratulations! So happy and excited for this next chapter in your lives. Can’t wait to meet your little princess. Love, Liana & Rob.”

Nicholas shared the sweet note to his Instagram stories with a caption thanking the “Calabasas Crew.” He tagged both Rob and Liana who reposted it on their accounts. Rob wrote, “We love you.” while Liana captioned her repost, “The OG crew. Welcome to the world baby Bijou.” Not Skinny Not Fat pointed out the pair’s latest activity. “Wait, co-signing a card? Does Rob have a GF??”

Not Skinny Not Fat also pointed out that Liana and Rob have known each other for a while. There are photos of the two on Liana’s page going as far back as 2012. Blac Chyna’s mother reacted to news about Rob’s new girlfriend. In a video posted to her Instagram last week, Tokyo said that after dating her daughter, Rob was “done” dating black women.

Rob Kardashian recently dropped his assault lawsuit he had against Chyna. The 34-year-old claimed Chyna had attacked him with a six-foot metal pole only a month after their child was born. After dropping the suit, Rob issued a statement to E! News about his decision. “My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial. Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”

