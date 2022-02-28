Real Housewives of Potomac Real Housewives of Potomac’s Mia Thornton Diagnosed With Cancer!

Real Housewives of Potomac star, Mia Thornton, has been diagnosed with cancer. The Bravo star shared her upsetting news with fans and followers on Friday. The 37-year-old businesswoman posted a selfie on social media, explaining that she first learned of her diagnosis last week.

“Same time last week, Doc called at 7:31am — Mia I’m so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today,” the reality star wrote on Instagram. “You can only imagine the overwhelming amount of emotion G [her husband] and I endured trying to figure out why. However, even with such terrible news, I felt an extreme amount of peace and energy instilled that allowed me to remain strong.”

Mia shared that she had been meeting with specialists every day since that phone call, but was keeping a positive outlook as she navigated the ordeal.

“The storm is not over,” the RHOP star admitted, adding “but this experience is changing me.”

“I know God has a plan and I know we are often challenged to remain humbled that tomorrow is not promised and that our days on this earth are numbered,” she continued.

Mia concluded her heartfelt post writing—”A message from my heart. A gentle reminder to Live, Love & Forgive as if today was your last. Be great Kings & Queens.”

Mia’s Bravo castmates immediately jumped on the post’s comment section, sharing messages of love and support.

RHOP veteran, Robyn Dixon, who clashed last season with the Bravo rookie, was the first to offer support.

“Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. Stay strong mama,” Robyn wrote.

Former RHOP star, Monique Samuels, who left the franchise before Mia’s debut on the show, commented, “Sending prayers and healing power your way.”

Bravo Housewives from across the country also chimed in on Mia’s post to offer their best wishes and prayers.

“Prayers beautiful,” Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Tamra Judge wrote.

“Keeping u in my prayers!!” Real Housewives of Atlanta comeback cast member, Sheree Whitfield, chimed in.

RHOA star, Drew Sidora, also reached out, writing—“Prayers and healing to you beautiful.”

