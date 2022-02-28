Celebrity News Pete Davidson FIRES SHOTS At Kanye On Instagram… This Could Get MESSY!

Pete Davidson returned to Instagram to fire shots at his girlfriend’s ex, Kanye West.

Pete Davidson deleted his Instagram back in 2018 for his mental health. At the time, the comedian had ended his relationship with singer, Ariana Grande, and several fans were bullying him for it. The Saturday Night Live star made his return to Instagram after four years with a cryptic post aimed at Kanye West.

According to MTO News, the now-deleted post from Pete was a clip of Martin Scorsese’s film, The King of Comedy. He posted a scene where Robert Deniro says, “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime.” Many Ye fans speculated the post was a diss to Kanye and began talking about it. When Davidson saw this, he deleted his Instagram again. When fans searched his account, all they got was a screen-written, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

Kanye then took to his Instagram to celebrate Pete’s departure from the social media app. Ye, 44, said, “Ran Skete off the gram. Tell your mother I changed your name for life.” All the hate Pete is getting must be bad for his mental health for him to go to the extent of deleting his account when he seemed so excited to be back. Kanye fans flooded his comments writing “SKETE” and criticizing him for dating Kim Kardashian.

In another recent attack, Ye vowed that Pete would never get to meet the kids he shares with Kim. Kanye shared a screenshot of a message that allegedly came from Pete Davidson. It read, “you as a man I’d never get in the way of your children. That’s a promise. How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope [some] day I can meet them and we can all be friends.” Ye captioned the post on his Instagram saying, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

A source close to Pete told PageSix that Kanye is not the reason why Davidson deleted his Instagram. “Kanye didn’t drive Pete off social media. Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post, he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn’t want social media to begin with.” The source also added that Pete was in the middle of several huge film projects that he would rather focus on, and other positive things in his life.

Kanye and Pete have been beefing ever since the SNL comedian began dating Kim Kardashian. Kim and Kanye have been going through a messy divorce since the KUWTK star filed for divorce in February 2021.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips